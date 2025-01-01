Catalog
Hilton Residences by Prestige One

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 75 m² to 696 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 857 726 $from 4 494 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
75
857 726
11 343
2 bedrooms
127
1 415 929
11 125
3 bedrooms
195
2 232 811
11 445
Description

Luxury residential tower by the sea in Dubai Maritime City. The Hilton Residences residential complex, created by a global hotel brand with a century-old history, combines impeccable design, attention to details and the atmosphere of a modern coastal lifestyle. Key features - Exquisite interiors, light pastel shades, spacious functional layouts in all apartments - Top-class service from Hilton hospitality professionals is available to residence owners. - Residents have access to a wide range of premium amenities: a fitness room, a running track, table tennis, several pools, a Jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, a cinema, a library, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes 10 minutes to reach Sheikh Zayed Road, 15 minutes to reach the popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations, and 25 minutes to reach Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina areas. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
Transport accessibility

Sea200 m
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Prestige One Developments

A leading developer in Dubai specializing in creating luxury residential properties. Since its inception in 2007, the company has been actively developing projects across the globe including Turkey, UK, USA and Canada, as well as focusing on high yield investments in the UAE.
