Description

Luxury apartment complex in the Wasl Gate district. Hammock Park premium apartments offer stylish design, exquisite interiors and impeccable service. Unique amenities create an atmosphere of tranquillity and privacy in the heart of the metropolis. Key features - All apartments are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances from German manufacturers and are fully furnished. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging track, tennis court, basketball court, football field, mini golf, space for meditation and yoga, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, Jacuzzi, outdoor cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Wasl Gate is a modern community where residential property is harmoniously combined with developed infrastructure. On the territory of the community there are shopping and entertainment malls, restaurants, cafes, parks and recreational facilities. Also within 5-7 minutes are Jebel Ali Primary School, Ghaf Private School, Al Muntazah Complex Gymnasium and Health Hub Clinic, One Life Health Care Centre, Medcare Medical Centre. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Zayed Road, a major motorway that provides access to any part of the city. Jebel Ali Recreational Club and Ibn Battuta Mall are 5 minutes away, Dubai Marina, JBR, Blue Waters are 10 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.