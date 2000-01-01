Catalog
Hammock Park

Dubai Festival Plaza, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Divine One Group
Total area
from 36 m² to 99 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 660 800 AEDfrom 15 800 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
36 – 37
660 800
17 477 – 18 055
1 bedroom
59 – 69
998 800 – 1 103 800
15 800 – 16 852
2 bedrooms
92 – 99
1 590 800 – 1 652 800
16 673 – 17 244

Description

Luxury apartment complex in the Wasl Gate district. Hammock Park premium apartments offer stylish design, exquisite interiors and impeccable service. Unique amenities create an atmosphere of tranquillity and privacy in the heart of the metropolis. Key features - All apartments are presented with a clean finish, panoramic windows, balconies, built-in appliances from German manufacturers and are fully furnished. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging track, tennis court, basketball court, football field, mini golf, space for meditation and yoga, children's playground, separate swimming pools for children and adults, Jacuzzi, outdoor cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Wasl Gate is a modern community where residential property is harmoniously combined with developed infrastructure. On the territory of the community there are shopping and entertainment malls, restaurants, cafes, parks and recreational facilities. Also within 5-7 minutes are Jebel Ali Primary School, Ghaf Private School, Al Muntazah Complex Gymnasium and Health Hub Clinic, One Life Health Care Centre, Medcare Medical Centre. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Zayed Road, a major motorway that provides access to any part of the city. Jebel Ali Recreational Club and Ibn Battuta Mall are 5 minutes away, Dubai Marina, JBR, Blue Waters are 10 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Dubai Festival Plaza, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center650 m
Metro station700 m
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
