UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Golf Vista Heights by London Gate

Golf Vista Heights by London Gate

Uniestate Sports Tower, Hub Golf View Apartments, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 6
Project Render
DeveloperLondon Gate
Total areafrom 58 m² to 125 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price715 000 AED
from 715 000 AED
from 9 611 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%143 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%28600 AED
Before the completion date
30%214 500 AED
Handover
50%357 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2025
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 715 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center3 km

About project

This exclusive residential development in the heart of Dubai Sports City is where security, convenience and luxury are intertwined with the world of sports and entertainment. The chic apartments overlooking the tranquil greens of the golf courses will change your idea of comfortable living to a new premium level. Convenient location and developed infrastructure will give a lot of opportunities for active leisure and recreation.

Key features of the complex Golf Vista Heights will offer residents all the necessary amenities: a cozy green rooftop lounge area, barbecue area, swimming pool for adults and children, children's playground and an open-air cinema. The building will have a state-of-the-art fitness center, a terrace gym and a health club. Infrastructure Features Dubai Sports City neighborhood is known for its comfort and safety. There is plenty of greenery and parks for walking. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy cycling and jogging tracks, tennis courts, golf and cricket fields. Families with children will appreciate the availability of several good schools. There are shops and restaurants close to the complex. Within walking distance are a large outdoor stadium where sports and entertainment events are held, the Dubai Autodrome and a stunning butterfly garden. Quality finishes Apartments with cozy terraces, fitted kitchens and luxurious spa-style bathrooms provide a calm and safe haven. Interiors with elegant contemporary design harmonize muted tones, natural elements and natural light. Each flat features the latest smart lock technology, with access via fingerprint or mobile app. Transport accessibility The prime location provides easy access to the major highways of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing easy access to the center of Dubai's attractions and major shopping centers within 25 minutes. The nearest Jumeirah Beach is a 25-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
58 - 96
715 000 - 975 000
10 090 - 12 197
2 bedrooms
118 - 125
1 135 000 - 1 275 000
9 611 - 10 198

Infrastructure

Uniestate Sports Tower, Hub Golf View Apartments, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Golf Vista Heights by London Gate