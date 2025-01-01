Golf Grove by Regent

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Dubai Production City. The architecture of the Golf Grove building echoes the beauty of the surrounding landscape, while the thoughtfully designed interiors provide a sense of tranquility. This is where the elegance of nature and the comfort of modern life meet. Key features - All apartments are finished with Italian materials in pastel beige colors. Due to the panoramic glazing, the house will always be filled with light. - Residents have access to a wide range of various amenities: fitness room, yoga space, golf simulator, infinity pool on the roof, zen-garden, sauna, co-working space, movie theater, pet park, club room, bicycle parking and others. - All lots are equipped with “Smart Home” system, which allows you to control light, temperature, entrance lock directly from your smartphone. - CCTV cameras are installed on each floor for the safety of the residents. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the largest highways of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Me'aisem City Center and JGE Golf Course are 3 minutes away, Expo City and Dubai Hills Mall are 12 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah beach area is 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.