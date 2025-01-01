Catalog
Golf Grove by Regent

13, Olive Point Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Regent Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 101 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 593 000 AEDfrom 12 008 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 38
593 000 – 687 000
15 988 – 18 032
1 bedroom
62 – 101
902 000 – 1 220 000
12 008 – 14 471
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Dubai Production City. The architecture of the Golf Grove building echoes the beauty of the surrounding landscape, while the thoughtfully designed interiors provide a sense of tranquility. This is where the elegance of nature and the comfort of modern life meet. Key features - All apartments are finished with Italian materials in pastel beige colors. Due to the panoramic glazing, the house will always be filled with light. - Residents have access to a wide range of various amenities: fitness room, yoga space, golf simulator, infinity pool on the roof, zen-garden, sauna, co-working space, movie theater, pet park, club room, bicycle parking and others. - All lots are equipped with “Smart Home” system, which allows you to control light, temperature, entrance lock directly from your smartphone. - CCTV cameras are installed on each floor for the safety of the residents. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the largest highways of the emirate Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Me'aisem City Center and JGE Golf Course are 3 minutes away, Expo City and Dubai Hills Mall are 12 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah beach area is 15 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.

Location

On map
13, Olive Point Street, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
High school2 km
Shop700 m
Medical center1 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
