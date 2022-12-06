UAE
Golf Grand

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Khail Road, 199/10
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 98 m² to 106 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price2 087 888 AED
from 2 087 888 AED
from 19 960 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%208 789 AED
Registration of the contract
4%83516 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 670 310 AED
Handover
10%208 789 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2027
Sales launchQ1 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 087 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Sea11 km

About project

The high-rise tower in the green neighborhood of Dubai Hills Estate. Live in a place filled with tranquility and coziness, while enjoying panoramic views of the Dubai Hills Golf Course and well-maintained parks. Here, you can feel like you're in the heart of the city yet away from the noise and hustle.

The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments with functional layouts, high-quality finishes, and materials in neutral tones carefully selected for their aesthetic qualities and efficiency. Bright open spaces, bathrooms with fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows - all allow you to utilize the space as you wish. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. The premises include an infinity pool with a terrace, a play area, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, parking facilities, retail outlets, an outdoor event space, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Geant Express, GEMS International School, King's College Hospital London, and Dubai Hills Mall. Transport accessibility Strategically located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, surrounded by Al Khail Road, the neighborhood provides quick access to popular destinations and major city attractions. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. High-quality finish The apartment design project features a blend of contemporary and classic styles. All units are equipped with built-in wardrobes and high-quality fixtures. The finishes include ceramic tiles and laminated blinds with a melamine frame. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
98 - 106
2 087 888 - 2 434 888
19 960 - 24 610

Infrastructure

