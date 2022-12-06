Golf Grand

The complex offers 1-3 bedroom apartments with functional layouts, high-quality finishes, and materials in neutral tones carefully selected for their aesthetic qualities and efficiency. Bright open spaces, bathrooms with fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows - all allow you to utilize the space as you wish. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. The premises include an infinity pool with a terrace, a play area, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, parking facilities, retail outlets, an outdoor event space, and a barbecue area. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Geant Express, GEMS International School, King's College Hospital London, and Dubai Hills Mall. Transport accessibility Strategically located between Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, surrounded by Al Khail Road, the neighborhood provides quick access to popular destinations and major city attractions. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. High-quality finish The apartment design project features a blend of contemporary and classic styles. All units are equipped with built-in wardrobes and high-quality fixtures. The finishes include ceramic tiles and laminated blinds with a melamine frame. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

