Franck Muller Vanguard by London Gate

Description

Perfect fusion of avant-garde design and timeless elegance at Dubai Marina. The architecture and interiors of Franck Muller Vanguard are inspired by the eponymous watch brand, renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and bold solutions. To live here is to be part of a future where innovation and luxury go hand in hand. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes and integrated appliances. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging track, paddle tennis, children's playground, co-working space, cinema, BBQ terrace, lounge area, swimming pool, zen garden, sauna, spa complex, Jacuzzi. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Road, which is 6 minutes to Dubai Marina Mall and Emirates Golf Club, 10 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates, 20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.