Franck Muller Vanguard by London Gate

Summit, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
London Gate
Total area
from 38 m² to 172 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 250 888 AEDfrom 24 309 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors42
Ceiling height2.7 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
38 – 62
1 250 888 – 2 036 677
32 524
1 bedroom
72 – 93
1 820 888 – 2 360 839
25 161
2 bedrooms
96
2 350 888
24 309
3 bedrooms
164 – 172
4 230 888 – 4 455 763
25 759

Description

Perfect fusion of avant-garde design and timeless elegance at Dubai Marina. The architecture and interiors of Franck Muller Vanguard are inspired by the eponymous watch brand, renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and bold solutions. To live here is to be part of a future where innovation and luxury go hand in hand. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes and integrated appliances. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging track, paddle tennis, children's playground, co-working space, cinema, BBQ terrace, lounge area, swimming pool, zen garden, sauna, spa complex, Jacuzzi. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Road, which is 6 minutes to Dubai Marina Mall and Emirates Golf Club, 10 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates, 20 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Summit, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
