Description

Located in the elite community of Discovery Gardens, this exclusive residential development offers studios and one or two bedroom apartments. The definition of comfort, luxury and modern living, Floarea Vista by Mashriq Elite. Complemented by carefully designed communal areas on the first floor and rooftop. It's an ideal place for those who want to combine the dynamic rhythm of Dubai with the tranquility of home wellbeing. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with kitchens equipped with top of the range appliances. Each lot has been designed using smart home technologies. These offer ease of use and a new level of comfort. — Functional European design permeates Floarea Vista down to the smallest detail, from the lobby to the exquisite solutions in the apartments: Italian tiles, high quality furniture, glass and console cabinets, spacious balconies. — Panoramic windows fill the rooms with sunlight and create an atmosphere of space and freedom. — Access to amenities on the roof and first floor: swimming pools, sports and play areas, meditation and jogging tracks. For relaxation and inspiration, there are Zen gardens, corners for board games and cozy libraries where you can immerse yourself in the world of books and enjoy moments of peace. — A special parking system with license plate readers will ensure the safety of car owners. For electric vehicles, an exclusive charging station is being designed. Community Infrastructure Floarea Vista will be built in the peaceful and tranquil Discovery Gardens area, where recreational areas and important organizations are located in close proximity. The area and surrounding areas include: kindergartens and schools - Learn and Fun Nursery, Arcadia Global School, Dubai British School, medical facilities - NMC Royal Hospital, universities and colleges - American University Dubai, Ibn Battuta Mall For an active lifestyle, there are world-class services including parks, children's playgrounds, swimming pools and sports facilities. Location Advantages The proximity to The Gardens and Discovery Gardens metro stations provides easy access to Dubai's major areas of Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai and Bur Dubai. The Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Muhammad Bin Zayed Road motorways also provide convenient connections. Dubai Marina is a 15-minute drive away and Al Maktoum Airport is a 25-minute drive away. The coast and the beach are 20 minutes from Discovery Gardens.