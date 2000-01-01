Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Floarea Vista by Mashriq Elite

Floarea Vista by Mashriq Elite

Al Madar Building, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Mashriq Elite Development
Total area
from 71 m² to 173 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 955 000 AEDfrom 8 022 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%191 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%38200 AED
Before the completion date
40%382 000 AED
Handover
40%382 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
71 - 137
955 000 - 1 100 000
8 022 - 13 385
2 bedrooms
107 - 173
1 400 000 - 1 650 000
9 503 - 13 070

Description

Located in the elite community of Discovery Gardens, this exclusive residential development offers studios and one or two bedroom apartments. The definition of comfort, luxury and modern living, Floarea Vista by Mashriq Elite. Complemented by carefully designed communal areas on the first floor and rooftop. It's an ideal place for those who want to combine the dynamic rhythm of Dubai with the tranquility of home wellbeing. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with kitchens equipped with top of the range appliances. Each lot has been designed using smart home technologies. These offer ease of use and a new level of comfort. — Functional European design permeates Floarea Vista down to the smallest detail, from the lobby to the exquisite solutions in the apartments: Italian tiles, high quality furniture, glass and console cabinets, spacious balconies. — Panoramic windows fill the rooms with sunlight and create an atmosphere of space and freedom. — Access to amenities on the roof and first floor: swimming pools, sports and play areas, meditation and jogging tracks. For relaxation and inspiration, there are Zen gardens, corners for board games and cozy libraries where you can immerse yourself in the world of books and enjoy moments of peace. — A special parking system with license plate readers will ensure the safety of car owners. For electric vehicles, an exclusive charging station is being designed. Community Infrastructure Floarea Vista will be built in the peaceful and tranquil Discovery Gardens area, where recreational areas and important organizations are located in close proximity. The area and surrounding areas include: kindergartens and schools - Learn and Fun Nursery, Arcadia Global School, Dubai British School, medical facilities - NMC Royal Hospital, universities and colleges - American University Dubai, Ibn Battuta Mall For an active lifestyle, there are world-class services including parks, children's playgrounds, swimming pools and sports facilities. Location Advantages The proximity to The Gardens and Discovery Gardens metro stations provides easy access to Dubai's major areas of Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai and Bur Dubai. The Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, Muhammad Bin Zayed Road motorways also provide convenient connections. Dubai Marina is a 15-minute drive away and Al Maktoum Airport is a 25-minute drive away. The coast and the beach are 20 minutes from Discovery Gardens.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea8 km
High school2 km
Shop4 km
Medical center8 km
Metro station650 m
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Open balcony