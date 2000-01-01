Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai

Description

Luxury tower in Downtown Dubai, the heart of the bustling metropolis. Each apartment in Fairmont Residences Solara Tower offers breathtaking views of the cityscape and exquisite interiors that create an atmosphere of elegance and comfort. The name ‘Solara’ speaks for itself: a sense of joy and optimism, typical for a sunny day. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, panoramic windows, spacious terraces, built-in appliances from German brands. - Provided service 5-star hotel: concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and babysitting services, maintenance, car wash, chauffeur service, etc. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, yoga space, padel tennis court, golf simulator, spa, separate swimming pools for children and adults, children's playground, cinema, zen-garden. Community infrastructure Downtown is one of the most famous and dynamic areas of Dubai. Developed transport system, high level of security and a large number of landmarks attract more and more new residents and guests. Blossom Business Bay Nursery, Learning Tree Nursery, Jumeirah International Nurseries and Aster Royal Clinic Downtown, Ikigai Medical Centre, Medclinic Dubai Mall are all within 5-7 minutes distance. Location advantages With its central Dubai location and access to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Ras Al Khor Rd, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, The Dubai Fountain is 7 minutes away and Jumeirah Beach is 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 16 minutes.