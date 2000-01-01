Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesFairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai

Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai

Boulevard 47, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
External View
External View
Developer
Sol Properties Development LLC
Total area
from 92 m² to 1857 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 3 047 555 AEDfrom 29 444 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors55
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
92 – 118
3 047 555 – 3 498 555
29 444 – 32 968
2 bedrooms
161 – 221
5 594 555 – 7 968 555
34 729 – 35 964
3 bedrooms
238 – 284
8 704 555 – 10 348 555
36 403 – 36 571

Description

Luxury tower in Downtown Dubai, the heart of the bustling metropolis. Each apartment in Fairmont Residences Solara Tower offers breathtaking views of the cityscape and exquisite interiors that create an atmosphere of elegance and comfort. The name ‘Solara’ speaks for itself: a sense of joy and optimism, typical for a sunny day. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, panoramic windows, spacious terraces, built-in appliances from German brands. - Provided service 5-star hotel: concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and babysitting services, maintenance, car wash, chauffeur service, etc. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, yoga space, padel tennis court, golf simulator, spa, separate swimming pools for children and adults, children's playground, cinema, zen-garden. Community infrastructure Downtown is one of the most famous and dynamic areas of Dubai. Developed transport system, high level of security and a large number of landmarks attract more and more new residents and guests. Blossom Business Bay Nursery, Learning Tree Nursery, Jumeirah International Nurseries and Aster Royal Clinic Downtown, Ikigai Medical Centre, Medclinic Dubai Mall are all within 5-7 minutes distance. Location advantages With its central Dubai location and access to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Ras Al Khor Rd, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall are 5 minutes away, The Dubai Fountain is 7 minutes away and Jumeirah Beach is 12 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 16 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Boulevard 47, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school300 m
Shop140 m
Medical center850 m
Airport15 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Restaurant/cafe
CatalogMap