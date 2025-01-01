Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesEltiera Views by Ellington

Eltiera Views by Ellington

Jumeirah Island Heights Fronds, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 73 m² to 155 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 599 047 $from 5 697 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors26
HydrophoreYes
CoolingYes
Building height3600 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
73
599 047
8 101
2 bedrooms
155
884 955
5 697
3 bedrooms
113
1 184 479
10 442

Description

Eltiera Views is a large-scale residential complex situated in the modern Jumeirah Islands cluster. Its four towers, integrated with shared club infrastructure, form a unified community for residents and offer a comfortable lifestyle. Key Features – Spacious apartments with light-toned finished interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows, equipped with built-in kitchen units, central air conditioning, and pre-wiring for a smart home system. – The ground floor features a co-working space, meeting rooms, and a podcast studio. – Residents have access to two swimming pools (adults-only and family-friendly), sunbathing areas with loungers, private cabanas, padel tennis courts, children’s playgrounds, picnic areas, and dedicated pet and bicycle washing stations. Location Advantages The area offers easy access to key destinations across Dubai. It takes just 5 minutes to reach Jumeirah Islands Pavillion and Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Dubai Marina, Mall of the Emirates, and Palm Jumeirah are 10–15 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 20 minutes, while Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 25 minutes away by car.

Location

On map
Jumeirah Island Heights Fronds, Jumeirah Heights, Jumeirah Islands, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school4 km
Shop650 m
Medical center850 m
Metro station1 km
Airport35 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
More
Catalog