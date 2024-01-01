Elm at Park Five by Deyaar

Description

Premium building complex in Dubai Production City. With its geometric façade and clean lines, Elm at Park Five is a unique blend of tradition and modernity. The luxuriously bright interiors and thoughtfully designed open-plan layouts will be the perfect solution for even the most discerning resident. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials in neutral tones, built-in appliances, walk-in wardrobes and smart home systems. Panoramic windows flood the house with natural light and offer magnificent views of the community. - On-site facilities include a gym, basketball and padel tennis courts, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, zen garden, pet park, shops, cafes, co-working space and more. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the main traffic arteries of the city. The nearest shopping centre City Center Me'aisem is 2 minutes away, Jumeirah Golf Estates is 11 minutes away and Dubai Butterfly Garden is 12 minutes away. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 20 minutes away, Jumeirah Beach is 24 minutes away and Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.