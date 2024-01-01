Catalog
Elm at Park Five by Deyaar

Elm at Park Five by Deyaar

H40 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. External View
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 39 m² to 115 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 626 852 AEDfrom 12 272 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39 – 41
626 852 – 706 827
15 950 – 17 173
1 bedroom
63 – 76
909 848 – 1 124 915
14 277 – 14 716
2 bedrooms
112 – 115
1 382 582 – 1 472 733
12 272 – 12 729
Project brochure

Description

Premium building complex in Dubai Production City. With its geometric façade and clean lines, Elm at Park Five is a unique blend of tradition and modernity. The luxuriously bright interiors and thoughtfully designed open-plan layouts will be the perfect solution for even the most discerning resident. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials in neutral tones, built-in appliances, walk-in wardrobes and smart home systems. Panoramic windows flood the house with natural light and offer magnificent views of the community. - On-site facilities include a gym, basketball and padel tennis courts, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, zen garden, pet park, shops, cafes, co-working space and more. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the main traffic arteries of the city. The nearest shopping centre City Center Me'aisem is 2 minutes away, Jumeirah Golf Estates is 11 minutes away and Dubai Butterfly Garden is 12 minutes away. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 20 minutes away, Jumeirah Beach is 24 minutes away and Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
H40 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
High school1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Paddle tennis
