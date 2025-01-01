DoubleTree by Hilton

Description

Branded club residence of a world-famous hotel chain in Dubai. DoubleTree is created for those who value impeccable service combined with five-star comfort. The residences are located in the developing area of Jumeirah Garden City, offering the perfect balance between urban energy and a measured pace of life. Key Features — Sophisticated apartment finishes are done in elegant beige and sand tones using premium materials. Fully equipped kitchens include built-in appliances from European brands, marble countertops, and modern cabinetry. — Residents have access to: a swimming pool, a modern fitness center with a stretching studio, children’s playgrounds, and open lounge areas for relaxation. — High-class services: 24/7 concierge and security, manager, valet and doorman services, emergency maintenance within 15 minutes, parcel delivery, and signature events for residents. — Exclusive Hilton Honors Gold privileges include free status for two owners, discounts at the chain’s hotels around the world, increased bonus points, and a personal assistant during travels. Location Advantages The project is located in the Jumeirah Garden City area with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road highway, providing convenient routes to all key areas of the city. The road to City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai International Financial Center, and Emirates Tower metro station will take 8 minutes. You can reach the Museum of the Future, Dubai World Trade Center, and Dubai Mall in 10 minutes. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 15 minutes away.