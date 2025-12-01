Cresswell Residences by ESNAD

About project

Designed with high standards of quality and style, Cresswell Residences in Dubai South is a blend of sophistication and functionality. The apartments, reflecting modern lifestyle trends, are ideal for those who appreciate aesthetics and comfort. Key Features – Rooftop garden and outdoor relaxation and entertainment areas. – Healthy lifestyle amenities: fitness center, pool, and sauna. – Panoramic glazing and thoughtful apartment layouts. – High-quality finishing materials and modern interior design solutions. – Secure premises with 24/7 surveillance and ample parking. Community Infrastructure The area is rapidly developing, promising to become a new business and tourism hub. Dubai South offers diverse architecture and quality living conditions, with future shopping centers, restaurants, medical, and educational institutions. Location Advantages The complex provides easy access to major highways like Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Expo Road, and Emirates Road. Al Maktoum International Airport is less than 10 minutes away. It's a 20-minute drive to major amusement parks IMG World and Dubai Parks and Resorts, 15 minutes to Palm Jebel Ali, 23 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 30 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.