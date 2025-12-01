UAE
Cresswell Residences by ESNAD

2F, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Mataar, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperEsnad Management
Total areafrom 77 m² to 161 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price768 000 AED
from 768 000 AED
from 9 505 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%76 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%30720 AED
Before the completion date
15%115 200 AED
Post-Handover
75%576 000 AED
About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 768 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Airport10 km

Designed with high standards of quality and style, Cresswell Residences in Dubai South is a blend of sophistication and functionality. The apartments, reflecting modern lifestyle trends, are ideal for those who appreciate aesthetics and comfort. Key Features – Rooftop garden and outdoor relaxation and entertainment areas. – Healthy lifestyle amenities: fitness center, pool, and sauna. – Panoramic glazing and thoughtful apartment layouts. – High-quality finishing materials and modern interior design solutions. – Secure premises with 24/7 surveillance and ample parking. Community Infrastructure The area is rapidly developing, promising to become a new business and tourism hub. Dubai South offers diverse architecture and quality living conditions, with future shopping centers, restaurants, medical, and educational institutions. Location Advantages The complex provides easy access to major highways like Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Expo Road, and Emirates Road. Al Maktoum International Airport is less than 10 minutes away. It's a 20-minute drive to major amusement parks IMG World and Dubai Parks and Resorts, 15 minutes to Palm Jebel Ali, 23 minutes to Palm Jumeirah, and 30 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
77 - 77
768 000 - 768 000
9 850 - 9 850
2 bedrooms
124 - 126
1 240 000 - 1 250 000
9 913 - 9 965
3 bedrooms
161 - 161
1 538 000 - 1 538 000
9 505 - 9 540

Infrastructure

