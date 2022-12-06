UAE
Creek Waters

Creek Waters

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 85 m² to 85 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price2 110 888 AED
from 2 110 888 AED
from 24 671 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%211 089 AED
Registration of the contract
4%84436 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 688 710 AED
Handover
10%211 089 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2027
Sales launchQ2 2023
Number of floors50
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 110 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

High school6 km
Shop2 km
Medical center5 km

About project

Modern project located in the bustling Dubai Creek Harbour district sets a new standard for quality and provides you with a picturesque harbor. The building stands out with its distinctive character among skyscrapers of various styles on Creek Island.

The complex offers a collection of signature apartments, penthouses, and townhouses with 1-4 bedrooms. Every detail is carefully thought out, from the design of the living spaces to the finishing of each room, with finishing materials and hardware carefully chosen to match modern lifestyles. The open layout and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for breathtaking views of the city, Creek Beach, and Downtown Dubai. Specially designed for privacy, the landscaped podium at Creek Waters offers plenty of amenities, relaxation and play areas. The complex also includes a landscaped pool, gym, children's pool, and playground. Geant Express and Nesto Hypermarket supermarkets, Al Rakhat FZ-LLC grocery market, Dubai Square shopping center, Sayf restaurant, Nadd Al Hammar Health Center and Deira International School are all located within 5-10 minutes of the complex. Surrounded by nature Within a 15-minute drive are picturesque parks such as Creek Waterfront, Central Park, Dubai Creek Harbour Parking and Nadl Hamr Park. Residents can enjoy relaxation surrounded by evergreen plants and bright flowers. Near the main attractions Creek Marina Yacht Club and Dubai Creek Harbour Marina are located within 5-10 minutes of the complex. Business Bay и Downtown Dubai can be reached within 15 minutes. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been involved in comprehensive development since 1997. The developer operates in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
85 - 85
2 110 888 - 2 110 888
24 671 - 24 671

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First

