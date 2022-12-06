The complex offers a collection of signature apartments, penthouses, and townhouses with 1-4 bedrooms. Every detail is carefully thought out, from the design of the living spaces to the finishing of each room, with finishing materials and hardware carefully chosen to match modern lifestyles. The open layout and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for breathtaking views of the city, Creek Beach, and Downtown Dubai. Specially designed for privacy, the landscaped podium at Creek Waters offers plenty of amenities, relaxation and play areas. The complex also includes a landscaped pool, gym, children's pool, and playground. Geant Express and Nesto Hypermarket supermarkets, Al Rakhat FZ-LLC grocery market, Dubai Square shopping center, Sayf restaurant, Nadd Al Hammar Health Center and Deira International School are all located within 5-10 minutes of the complex. Surrounded by nature Within a 15-minute drive are picturesque parks such as Creek Waterfront, Central Park, Dubai Creek Harbour Parking and Nadl Hamr Park. Residents can enjoy relaxation surrounded by evergreen plants and bright flowers. Near the main attractions Creek Marina Yacht Club and Dubai Creek Harbour Marina are located within 5-10 minutes of the complex. Business Bay и Downtown Dubai can be reached within 15 minutes. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been involved in comprehensive development since 1997. The developer operates in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

More