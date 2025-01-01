Catalog
HomeResidential complexesCoventry 66 by GFS

Coventry 66 by GFS

2F, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
GFS Developments
Total area
from 36 m² to 115 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 525 000 AEDfrom 11 662 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Installment period
40 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height2.4 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
36 – 40
525 000 – 596 000
14 455 – 14 647
1 bedroom
71
910 000 – 935 000
12 804 – 13 071
2 bedrooms
102 – 115
1 194 000 – 1 384 000
11 662 – 11 937
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Low-rise elegant building in the promising neighbourhood of Dubai South. Coventry 66 is the perfect blend of aesthetics and practicality. Every centimetre of space is designed for your convenience, while sophisticated interiors and stylish design create an atmosphere of comfort and cosiness. Key features - The apartments are offered with finishing in light neutral colours, built-in appliances of European brands, storage systems. Panoramic windows fill the house with natural light and allow you to enjoy magnificent views of the surrounding landscapes. On the territory of the complex are located: fully equipped gym, jogging track, children's playground, lounge zone, infinity-pool, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit on Emirates Road. Expo City is 11 minutes away, Global Village is 17 minutes away and Palm Jebel Ali beaches are 25 minutes away. Popular locations Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 35 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
2F, DWC Peripheral Road, Madinat Al Maktoum, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center2 km
Airport17 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
