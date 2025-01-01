Coventry 66 by GFS

Description

Low-rise elegant building in the promising neighbourhood of Dubai South. Coventry 66 is the perfect blend of aesthetics and practicality. Every centimetre of space is designed for your convenience, while sophisticated interiors and stylish design create an atmosphere of comfort and cosiness. Key features - The apartments are offered with finishing in light neutral colours, built-in appliances of European brands, storage systems. Panoramic windows fill the house with natural light and allow you to enjoy magnificent views of the surrounding landscapes. On the territory of the complex are located: fully equipped gym, jogging track, children's playground, lounge zone, infinity-pool, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit on Emirates Road. Expo City is 11 minutes away, Global Village is 17 minutes away and Palm Jebel Ali beaches are 25 minutes away. Popular locations Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 35 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 15 minutes away.