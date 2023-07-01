Condor Marina Star by Devmark

Description

A prestigious residential complex in Dubai Marina. Located on the Persian Gulf, Condor Marina Star is a symbol of luxury and style. Contemporary architecture, impressive interiors and exclusive amenities create an atmosphere of sophisticated living in the heart of the metropolis. Key features - All apartments are presented with high quality finishes, built-in appliances from European brands, large panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - For the convenience and safety of residents, all lots are equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. Four-level car park is also at the residents' disposal. - On the territory of the complex are located: a fitness centre, a hall for meditation and yoga, infinity pool on the roof, children's playground, separate sauna for men and women, public space for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Dubai Marina is a dynamic neighbourhood on Dubai's waterfront. The community is known for its white sandy beaches, towering residential skyscrapers, numerous attractions, as well as its neighbourhood with the pearl of Dubai - Palm Jumeirah Island. In addition to entertainment facilities, there is also a well-developed social infrastructure. Within 5-10 minutes you can reach Willow Children's Nursery, Toddler Town British Nursery, Regent International School and Life GP Clinic, Emerald Avenue Medical Clinic, Medcare Medical Centre. Location advantages Due to its proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina Mall are 5 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club are 8 minutes away and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera House are 18 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 24 minutes away.