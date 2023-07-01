Catalog
Condor Marina Star by Devmark

Condor Marina Star by Devmark

Marina Star, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Condor Group
Total area
from 44 m² to 627 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 1 641 372 AEDfrom 29 680 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
50%
Post Handover
50%
Installment period
18 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2023
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesExisting

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
44 – 46
1 641 372 – 1 799 000
36 532 – 38 696
1 bedroom
78 – 100
2 318 292 – 3 236 277
29 680 – 32 318
2 bedrooms
109 – 161
3 622 865 – 6 148 009
32 965 – 38 028

Description

A prestigious residential complex in Dubai Marina. Located on the Persian Gulf, Condor Marina Star is a symbol of luxury and style. Contemporary architecture, impressive interiors and exclusive amenities create an atmosphere of sophisticated living in the heart of the metropolis. Key features - All apartments are presented with high quality finishes, built-in appliances from European brands, large panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - For the convenience and safety of residents, all lots are equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. Four-level car park is also at the residents' disposal. - On the territory of the complex are located: a fitness centre, a hall for meditation and yoga, infinity pool on the roof, children's playground, separate sauna for men and women, public space for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Dubai Marina is a dynamic neighbourhood on Dubai's waterfront. The community is known for its white sandy beaches, towering residential skyscrapers, numerous attractions, as well as its neighbourhood with the pearl of Dubai - Palm Jumeirah Island. In addition to entertainment facilities, there is also a well-developed social infrastructure. Within 5-10 minutes you can reach Willow Children's Nursery, Toddler Town British Nursery, Regent International School and Life GP Clinic, Emerald Avenue Medical Clinic, Medcare Medical Centre. Location advantages Due to its proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Jumeirah Beach and Dubai Marina Mall are 5 minutes away, Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club are 8 minutes away and Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera House are 18 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 24 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Marina Star, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school500 m
Shop600 m
Medical center300 m
Metro station2 km
Airport34 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
