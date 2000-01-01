Description

Elegant apartment complex in the Business Bay neighbourhood. The thoughtful design and quality materials of the Century apartment complex create a cosy and welcoming atmosphere. The spacious and functional layouts of the living spaces make them an ideal place to live and relax. Key features - All apartments are finished, fitted and fully furnished. Panoramic windows flood the home with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, lounge area, sauna, separate swimming pools for adults and children. Community infrastructure Business Bay is a vibrant Dubai community located along Dubai Canal and in close proximity to major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Souq Al Bahar and Dubai Mall. The community is the business centre of the city. However, it also has all the necessary infrastructure for living: shops, cafes, pharmacies, medical clinics and educational institutions. Location advantages The project has an exit to Ras Al Khor Road, which provides access to Business Bay Marina in 5 minutes, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 7 minutes, Museum of the Future in 8 minutes, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah in 17 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.