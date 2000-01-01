Catalog
Century

Burj Binghatti by Jacob & Co, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
External View
External View
Developer
AMBS Real Estate Development
Total area
from 65 m² to 108 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 443 592 AEDfrom 18 869 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
40%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.5 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
65 – 70
1 443 592 – 1 605 204
21 932 – 22 653
2 bedrooms
103 – 108
1 948 433 – 2 107 895
18 869 – 19 507

Description

Elegant apartment complex in the Business Bay neighbourhood. The thoughtful design and quality materials of the Century apartment complex create a cosy and welcoming atmosphere. The spacious and functional layouts of the living spaces make them an ideal place to live and relax. Key features - All apartments are finished, fitted and fully furnished. Panoramic windows flood the home with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, children's playground, lounge area, sauna, separate swimming pools for adults and children. Community infrastructure Business Bay is a vibrant Dubai community located along Dubai Canal and in close proximity to major landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Souq Al Bahar and Dubai Mall. The community is the business centre of the city. However, it also has all the necessary infrastructure for living: shops, cafes, pharmacies, medical clinics and educational institutions. Location advantages The project has an exit to Ras Al Khor Road, which provides access to Business Bay Marina in 5 minutes, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall in 7 minutes, Museum of the Future in 8 minutes, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah in 17 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Burj Binghatti by Jacob & Co, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
