Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesBrabus Island

Brabus Island

RBW6, Al Raha, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Cosmo Developments
Total area
from 102 m² to 442 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Start price
from 2 857 260 AEDfrom 27 793 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings4
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
102 – 183
2 857 260 – 6 277 288
27 819 – 34 237
3 bedrooms
151 – 152
4 224 002 – 4 866 686
27 793 – 31 900
4 bedrooms
279 – 442
8 239 851 – 17 889 815
29 431 – 41 074
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Ultra-modern residential complex in the prestigious Al Raha neighborhood of Abu Dhabi. Brabus Island is the embodiment of the Brabus brand's signature architectural style: bold design, high quality construction and personalized approach to interior design. Coastal living and exceptional level of comfort for those who appreciate perfection in every detail. Key features - All apartments are finished, with built-in appliances and storage systems, double glazed windows for noise and heat insulation, central air conditioning, high speed internet due to fiber optic network and satellite dish. - There is an opportunity to choose one of three stylistic solutions - Black and Bold, White Bliss or Gray Haven - and customize the space to suit your lifestyle. - Residents have access to a swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, jogging trails and tennis courts, children's playground, landscaped park areas and walkways, direct access to the beach, 24-hour security and ample parking, shopping arcade and restaurant areas, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street highway. Al Raha Beach is 5 minutes away, Etihad Arena is 12 minutes away and Sheikh Zayed Mosque is 15 minutes away. Ferrari World Entertainment Park is a 20-minute ride, Saadiyat Island and Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum are 25 minutes away. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 10-minute drive away.

Location

On map
RBW6, Al Raha, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop100 m
Medical center2 km
Airport6 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
CatalogMap