Bluebell Residences by GJ

9/50, Al Helio 2 Street, Al Aamra, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperGJ Properties
Total areafrom 80 m² to 154 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price413 224 AED
from 413 224 AED
from 4 709 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%20 661 AED
Registration of the contract
4%16529 AED
Before the completion date
22%90 909 AED
Handover
1%4 132 AED
Post-Handover
72%297 521 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 413 224 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
80 - 87
413 224 - 462 924
4 709 - 5 736
2 bedrooms
120 - 154
582 215 - 753 283
4 841 - 4 880

Description

Located in Ajman's scenic setting, the complex is designed to cater to all needs for high-quality and comfortable living. BlueBell presents an ideal equilibrium of a peaceful neighborhood's privacy and the amenities of a bustling metropolis. The apartments' splendid interiors with top-notch finishes radiate an ambiance of opulence and tranquility. Modern architecture paired with elegant design ensures a living space that's not just comfortable, but truly enjoyable. Key Features – Equipped with air conditioning and ventilation systems, fully-fitted kitchens, and panoramic windows. – Amenities for active recreation include a swimming pool, basketball court, and a gym. – Residents have access to a barbecue area and various entertainment and relaxation spaces. – 24/7 security, gated parking, and video surveillance ensure safety and comfort. Community Infrastructure Ajman is ideal for beach and water sports enthusiasts and a hub of traditional culture with museums and historical sites. The emirate is actively developing its infrastructure, making it an attractive place to live and invest. Schools and nurseries are being built, with Al Watan University near the complex. Emirates City Mall, many cafes, and restaurants are just 5 minutes away. Ajman Museum, located in an 18th-century fortress, offers a dive into the city's history. Location Advantages Proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd (E311) allows quick travel to Sharjah and Dubai's main districts. Ajman Beach is 15 minutes from the complex, with Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall 35-40 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes by car, and Sharjah International Airport 20 minutes.

Infrastructure

9/50, Al Helio 2 Street, Al Aamra, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Laundry room