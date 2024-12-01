UAE
Binghatti Tulip

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Assel Boulevard, 19/11
Bus stop
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 28 m² to 245 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price625 341 AED
from 625 341 AED
from 7 929 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%125068 AED
+
4%25014 AED
Before the completion date
50%312 671 AED
Handover
30%187 602 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Number of floors38
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 625 341 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport240 m
High school2 km
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km

About project

Discover a balanced lifestyle in the JVC area, where every detail is meticulously crafted to provide residents with comfort beyond the ordinary. The complex offers studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and private pools. The modern design of the apartments is executed without compromising practicality. Built-in closets and spacious living areas seamlessly integrate into the design, perfectly combining functionality and style.

Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Smile On, Prich, Classic and The Express Cart supermarkets, Green Roots Nursery, Kids World Nursery and Little Wonders Nursery, Life and Aster pharmacies, Circle Mall, JSS International School, Mero Solti and Socialicious restaurants. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, ensuring quick access to the city's most sought-after locations. Business Bay and Dubai Hills are reachable within 15 minutes, while the road to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes. High-quality finish A sensual project with avant-garde accents sets an atmosphere of refinement and elegance. Carefully designed living spaces are characterized by high-quality finishes – the perfect balance of pragmatic design and modern form. All units are equipped with contemporary plumbing and furniture, with the hardware selected by hand. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
28 - 28
625 341 - 625 341
22 207 - 22 207
2 bedrooms
105 - 245
1 814 478 - 2 084 235
7 929 - 19 082
3 bedrooms
170 - 170
2 936 914 - 2 986 914
17 214 - 17 481

Infrastructure

