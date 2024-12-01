Binghatti Tulip

Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Smile On, Prich, Classic and The Express Cart supermarkets, Green Roots Nursery, Kids World Nursery and Little Wonders Nursery, Life and Aster pharmacies, Circle Mall, JSS International School, Mero Solti and Socialicious restaurants. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, ensuring quick access to the city's most sought-after locations. Business Bay and Dubai Hills are reachable within 15 minutes, while the road to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes. High-quality finish A sensual project with avant-garde accents sets an atmosphere of refinement and elegance. Carefully designed living spaces are characterized by high-quality finishes – the perfect balance of pragmatic design and modern form. All units are equipped with contemporary plumbing and furniture, with the hardware selected by hand. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More