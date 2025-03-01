Binghatti Phoenix

Description

A new standard of luxury and sophistication in the heart of Dubai. Situated in the bustling Jumeirah Village Circle, the project offers exquisite apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms. Every detail of the building reflects elegance and an innovative approach to design, creating a unique appearance that embodies contemporary sophistication and comfort. Key Highlights – Spacious layouts and broad balconies extend living spaces, offering mesmerizing views of the cityscape. – The complex offers a full range of services for an active and healthy lifestyle, including a modern fitness center, yoga zones, expansive gardens, and golf putting. – Natural materials such as wood, marble, glass, and metal are used in the finishings. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is characterized by low- and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure. The area has many parks, such as Halfa Park and Khansoor Park. Nearby is the multi-specialty Right Health Karama Medical Center and several kindergartens and schools: JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. The large Circle Mall JVC is available for shopping. There are many supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages The location has good connectivity to all city areas thanks to exits to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. The Dubai Marina promenade or the Dubai Miracle Garden entertainment park can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes from the complex. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.