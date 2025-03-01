UAE
Binghatti Phoenix

10, 7 Street, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 32 m² to 111 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 600 000 AEDfrom 14 414 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%120 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%24000 AED
Before the completion date
50%300 000 AED
Handover
30%180 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
Pricefrom 600 000 AED
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
32 - 48
600 000 - 750 000
15 625 - 18 750
1 bedroom
56 - 78
900 000 - 1 200 000
15 385 - 16 071
2 bedrooms
72 - 111
1 430 000 - 1 600 000
14 414 - 19 861

Description

A new standard of luxury and sophistication in the heart of Dubai. Situated in the bustling Jumeirah Village Circle, the project offers exquisite apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms. Every detail of the building reflects elegance and an innovative approach to design, creating a unique appearance that embodies contemporary sophistication and comfort. Key Highlights – Spacious layouts and broad balconies extend living spaces, offering mesmerizing views of the cityscape. – The complex offers a full range of services for an active and healthy lifestyle, including a modern fitness center, yoga zones, expansive gardens, and golf putting. – Natural materials such as wood, marble, glass, and metal are used in the finishings. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is characterized by low- and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure. The area has many parks, such as Halfa Park and Khansoor Park. Nearby is the multi-specialty Right Health Karama Medical Center and several kindergartens and schools: JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. The large Circle Mall JVC is available for shopping. There are many supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages The location has good connectivity to all city areas thanks to exits to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. The Dubai Marina promenade or the Dubai Miracle Garden entertainment park can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes from the complex. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Infrastructure

10, 7 Street, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
  • Sports ground
Additionally
  • Shops