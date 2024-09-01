UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Binghatti House

Binghatti House

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 11, 2 Street, 4
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 48 m² to 113 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 094 118 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%218 824 AED
Registration of the contract
4%43765 AED
Before the completion date
60%656 471 AED
Handover
20%218 824 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2024
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 094 118 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
High school800 m
Shop400 m
Medical center6 km

About project

New project, inspired by modern design principles, is located in the family-friendly neighborhood of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The complex seamlessly combines elegance and innovation, offering residents a completely new level of comfort. Studio, 1-2 bedroom apartments and office spaces are available for selection. The thoughtful design philosophy focuses on maximizing natural lighting and optimizing space.

The complex offers adult and children's swimming pools, a big landscape for aerobic, a gym, and a playground. Within walking distance are VIVA Supermarket - JVC, Grandiose Supermarket - Binghatti Rose - JVC and Greens Minimart, Supercare Pharmacy, JSS International School, Socialicious Restaurant - House of Asian Blends, and Cloud 10 Café JVC Jumeirah Village Circle. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Mall of Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall, Neuro Spinal Hospital and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and The Els Club At Dubai Sport City. Transport accessibility The JVC neighborhood is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Surrounding the complex are JVT Community Park, Novelia Village, JVC District 16, JVC District 10 Park, Dubai Butterfly Garden, and the Garden of Wonders. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
48 - 48
2 682 353 - 2 694 118
55 181 - 55 423
2 bedrooms
102 - 113
1 094 118 - 2 670 588
10 633 - 25 953

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 11, 2 Street, 4

