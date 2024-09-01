Binghatti House

The complex offers adult and children's swimming pools, a big landscape for aerobic, a gym, and a playground. Within walking distance are VIVA Supermarket - JVC, Grandiose Supermarket - Binghatti Rose - JVC and Greens Minimart, Supercare Pharmacy, JSS International School, Socialicious Restaurant - House of Asian Blends, and Cloud 10 Café JVC Jumeirah Village Circle. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Mall of Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall, Neuro Spinal Hospital and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Arabian Ranches Golf Club, and The Els Club At Dubai Sport City. Transport accessibility The JVC neighborhood is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Surrounding the complex are JVT Community Park, Novelia Village, JVC District 16, JVC District 10 Park, Dubai Butterfly Garden, and the Garden of Wonders. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More