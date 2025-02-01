UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Binghatti Azure

Binghatti Azure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 16, 12 Street, 10/10
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 5
Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 31 m² to 173 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price590 000 AED
from 590 000 AED
from 11 064 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%118000 AED
+
4%23600 AED
Before the completion date
50%295 000 AED
Handover
30%177 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2025
Number of floors27
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 590 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport280 m
High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km

About project

An exclusive project in the family-friendly JVC district — a true haven for an active lifestyle. Immerse yourself in the world of modern living, where cutting-edge architectural innovations and impeccable design come together to create an authentic work of art. The complex features 584 residences, including studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Every detail is aimed at crafting private spaces that cater to your need for seclusion.

Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find supermarkets Nesto, Viva and Choithrams, JSS International School, Circle Mall, pharmacies Supercare and Life, restaurants Amadio, Goose Island Tap House and Socialicious, as well as the Dialysis Centre medical facility. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes. High-quality finish Elegant materials and uncompromising finishes throughout the building are a testament to outstanding quality and craftsmanship provided by renowned international suppliers. All hardware and accessories are meticulously handpicked. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
31 - 36
590 000 - 590 000
16 142 - 18 736
2 bedrooms
126 - 173
1 760 000 - 1 919 600
11 064 - 13 924

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 16, 12 Street, 10/10

Binghatti Azure