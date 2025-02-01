Binghatti Azure

Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find supermarkets Nesto, Viva and Choithrams, JSS International School, Circle Mall, pharmacies Supercare and Life, restaurants Amadio, Goose Island Tap House and Socialicious, as well as the Dialysis Centre medical facility. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes. High-quality finish Elegant materials and uncompromising finishes throughout the building are a testament to outstanding quality and craftsmanship provided by renowned international suppliers. All hardware and accessories are meticulously handpicked. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More