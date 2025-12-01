UAE
Binghatti Amber

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Kaheel Boulevard, 99/3
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 122 m² to 158 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 400 000 AED
from 1 400 000 AED
from 11 252 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%280 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%56000 AED
Before the completion date
50%700 000 AED
Handover
30%420 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
Number of floors25
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 400 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Pharmacy

Transport accessibility

Public transport210 m
High school900 m
Shop650 m
Medical center3 km

About project

Inspired by the automotive and aviation industries, this modern project is designed to provide residents with comfort, pushing the boundaries of the norm. Live in one of the most developed areas of Jumeirah Village Circle, known for its high investment attractiveness. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. The apartment interiors are designed with practicality in mind. Layouts are carefully planned to create a maximally comfortable and elegant space.

Within the complex, you have access to children's and adult pools, a gym, playgrounds, relaxation areas, lounge zones, and landscaped gardens. Within a 10-minute walk, you'll find Smile On and Bazaar Gourmet stores, Noona Beauty Salon and Salé Sucré Pâtisserie cafe-bakery. A bit further away are LIFE Pharmacy, JSS International School, Socialicious Restaurant, Circle Mall JVC and Green Roots Nursery Dubai. Transport accessibility The JVC neighborhood is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Functional layouts Luxurious interiors offer the perfect balance of pragmatic design and modern form. Equipped with fixtures and furniture, these apartments are the ideal choice for family living. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
122 - 158
1 400 000 - 1 779 200
11 252 - 11 391

Infrastructure

