Binghatti Amber

Within the complex, you have access to children's and adult pools, a gym, playgrounds, relaxation areas, lounge zones, and landscaped gardens. Within a 10-minute walk, you'll find Smile On and Bazaar Gourmet stores, Noona Beauty Salon and Salé Sucré Pâtisserie cafe-bakery. A bit further away are LIFE Pharmacy, JSS International School, Socialicious Restaurant, Circle Mall JVC and Green Roots Nursery Dubai. Transport accessibility The JVC neighborhood is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Functional layouts Luxurious interiors offer the perfect balance of pragmatic design and modern form. Equipped with fixtures and furniture, these apartments are the ideal choice for family living. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More