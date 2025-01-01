Description

Gem of coastal living in Umm el-Quwain. The striking silhouette of AYA Beachfront Residences adorns the skyline, carefully preserving the beauty of the surrounding area. Perfect proportions, functional layouts and thoughtful design create exquisite spaces for those who appreciate perfection in every detail. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, built-in appliances and walk-in closets, Smart Home system, soundproof panels, panoramic double-glazed windows and spacious balconies. -The following environmental solutions were considered in the design of the building to reduce resource consumption: environmentally friendly locally produced materials, optimized HVAC systems, energy efficient LED lighting, energy recovery ventilation systems compliant with ASHRAE standards, zero-asbestos materials, etc. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness center, playground, yoga space, infinity-pool with Jacuzzi, sauna, outdoor cinema, co-working and conference hall, landscaped garden, cigar room, billiards, lounge zone, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to King Faisal Street. It will take 13 minutes to drive to Al Khor Mangroves Nature Reserve, 14 minutes to Mall of UAQ, and 30 minutes to Camel Race Track. Ras Al Khaimah's popular Al Marjan Island neighborhood is 20 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 35 minutes away.