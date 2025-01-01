Catalog
AYA Beachfront Residences

400/5, King Faisal Road, Umm Al Quwain City, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 63 m² to 176 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 095 000 AEDfrom 13 240 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
5%
On signing SPA
5%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
63
1 095 000
17 334
2 bedrooms
111
1 720 000
15 429
3 bedrooms
176
2 337 000
13 240

Description

Gem of coastal living in Umm el-Quwain. The striking silhouette of AYA Beachfront Residences adorns the skyline, carefully preserving the beauty of the surrounding area. Perfect proportions, functional layouts and thoughtful design create exquisite spaces for those who appreciate perfection in every detail. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, built-in appliances and walk-in closets, Smart Home system, soundproof panels, panoramic double-glazed windows and spacious balconies. -The following environmental solutions were considered in the design of the building to reduce resource consumption: environmentally friendly locally produced materials, optimized HVAC systems, energy efficient LED lighting, energy recovery ventilation systems compliant with ASHRAE standards, zero-asbestos materials, etc. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness center, playground, yoga space, infinity-pool with Jacuzzi, sauna, outdoor cinema, co-working and conference hall, landscaped garden, cigar room, billiards, lounge zone, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to King Faisal Street. It will take 13 minutes to drive to Al Khor Mangroves Nature Reserve, 14 minutes to Mall of UAQ, and 30 minutes to Camel Race Track. Ras Al Khaimah's popular Al Marjan Island neighborhood is 20 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

On map
400/5, King Faisal Road, Umm Al Quwain City, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center2 km
Airport47 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside
