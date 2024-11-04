Catalog
Avida Residences by Iquna

Avida Residences by Iquna

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
The Devmark Group
Total area
from 75 m² to 241 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 487 340 $from 5 637 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
75
487 340 – 571 740
6 436 – 7 551
2 bedrooms
128
726 926 – 816 771
5 637 – 6 334
3 bedrooms
157
1 018 241 – 1 089 028
6 447 – 6 895
Project brochure

Description

Avida Residences on Dubai Islands focuses on supporting residents’ health and comfortable everyday life. Modern architecture with natural elements and well-designed interiors create a calm and cozy space for living. The archipelago offers many kilometers of beaches, as well as numerous hotels, resorts, marinas, and two golf courses. Key Features – Light finishing, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious layouts. – The rooftop is equipped with a swimming pool, sun terrace with loungers, private cabanas, and showers. – For a healthy lifestyle and regular training, there is a special floor with indoor and outdoor gyms, a mindful movement studio, recovery rooms, a pressure chamber, an infrared sauna, and a cold plunge pool. Location Advantages Transport accessibility is one of the main benefits of the project. Within 3–10 minutes’ drive you can reach Dubai Islands Beach and Waterfront Market. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, City Walk, and DIFC are about 14–16 minutes away. The trip to Jumeirah Beach takes around 20 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is only 10 minutes by car.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
High school5 km
Shop600 m
Medical center6 km
Airport8 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

The Devmark Group

The Devmark Group

The leading real estate ecosystem in the UAE. The company has been providing expertise in consulting, investment, marketing and PropTech solutions since 2018. The goal is to optimize sales strategies and increase profitability.
More

