Avida Residences by Iquna

Description

Avida Residences on Dubai Islands focuses on supporting residents’ health and comfortable everyday life. Modern architecture with natural elements and well-designed interiors create a calm and cozy space for living. The archipelago offers many kilometers of beaches, as well as numerous hotels, resorts, marinas, and two golf courses. Key Features – Light finishing, floor-to-ceiling windows, and spacious layouts. – The rooftop is equipped with a swimming pool, sun terrace with loungers, private cabanas, and showers. – For a healthy lifestyle and regular training, there is a special floor with indoor and outdoor gyms, a mindful movement studio, recovery rooms, a pressure chamber, an infrared sauna, and a cold plunge pool. Location Advantages Transport accessibility is one of the main benefits of the project. Within 3–10 minutes’ drive you can reach Dubai Islands Beach and Waterfront Market. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, City Walk, and DIFC are about 14–16 minutes away. The trip to Jumeirah Beach takes around 20 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is only 10 minutes by car.