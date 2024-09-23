Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesAshley Hills by Town X

Ashley Hills by Town X

Central Tower A, Central Towers, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
TownX Real Estate Development
Total area
from 45 m² to 135 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 203 942 $from 4 526 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
45 – 55
203 942 – 266 676
4 526 – 4 833
1 bedroom
73 – 83
353 584 – 380 326
4 574 – 4 805
2 bedrooms
106 – 125
543 727 – 610 490
4 871 – 5 107
3 bedrooms
135
633 812 – 633 886
4 689 – 4 690
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in the dynamically developing Arjan district. Elegant architecture and sophisticated interior design create a space filled with comfort and warmth. Here, the dynamics of the city are harmoniously intertwined with green oases and developed infrastructure. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes, custom-designed kitchen cabinets and walk-in closets, built-in appliances (fridge, dishwasher and washing machine, gas stove, oven, extractor hood). - Modern engineering solutions include a smart home system, video doorbells, smart locks, energy-efficient ventilation and Wi-Fi in common areas. - Residents have access to: 2 fitness centers with Technogym equipment, jogging tracks and walking paths, yoga space, children's playground, basketball and padel tennis courts, lounge areas, 2 sky-beach temperature-controlled pools, barbecue terrace, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the key highways Al Khail Road, Umm Suqeim Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to drive to Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden, and 15 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20 minutes, and Downtown can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Central Tower A, Central Towers, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school800 m
Shop500 m
Medical center900 m
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

News about project

  1. Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai
    Enquiry for a broker: studio or one-bedroom apartment in Dubai18.11.2024
  2. Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai
    Detailed Guide to Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) district in Dubai23.09.2024
Item 1 of 2
CatalogMap