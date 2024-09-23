Ashley Hills by Town X

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in the dynamically developing Arjan district. Elegant architecture and sophisticated interior design create a space filled with comfort and warmth. Here, the dynamics of the city are harmoniously intertwined with green oases and developed infrastructure. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes, custom-designed kitchen cabinets and walk-in closets, built-in appliances (fridge, dishwasher and washing machine, gas stove, oven, extractor hood). - Modern engineering solutions include a smart home system, video doorbells, smart locks, energy-efficient ventilation and Wi-Fi in common areas. - Residents have access to: 2 fitness centers with Technogym equipment, jogging tracks and walking paths, yoga space, children's playground, basketball and padel tennis courts, lounge areas, 2 sky-beach temperature-controlled pools, barbecue terrace, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the key highways Al Khail Road, Umm Suqeim Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to drive to Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden, and 15 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina can be reached in 20 minutes, and Downtown can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.