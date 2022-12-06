UAE
Art Bay by Ellington

5/2, Al Khail Road, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 121 m² to 228 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price2 191 828 AED
from 2 191 828 AED
from 16 080 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%438 366 AED
Registration of the contract
4%87673 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 095 914 AED
Handover
30%657 548 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors12
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Pricefrom 2 191 828 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Parking
  • Parking elevator
Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 1,2
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Airport5 km

The residential complex on the Dubai Creek waterfront offers a concept that blends modern design with comfort. The project is distinguished by designer architectural solutions, spacious apartment layouts with balconies, and high-quality finishes. The mid-rise construction creates an atmosphere of privacy and tranquility in a location with easy access to all main areas of Dubai. Art Bay will symbolize a refined lifestyle with a wide range of amenities. Key Features – The project includes modern amenities such as fitness and yoga studios, sports and children's playgrounds, a swimming pool, a games room, coworking space, and a lobby with a library. – Two-level parking for cars and bicycles, as well as electric vehicle charging stations in each building. – High-quality interior and exterior design inspired by contemporary art. – Canal-side location with a beautiful promenade offers scenic views and a pleasant space for walks. Community Infrastructure The Al Jaddaf Dubai area is rich in diverse infrastructure, making it a comfortable living place with numerous shops, restaurants, and cultural spaces, emphasizing green and open locations for family relaxation and socializing. Transport Accessibility The canal-side location allows for both land and water transport options. The Al Jadaf metro station is a 10-minute walk away. Access to Sheikh Rashid Rd provides quick travel to any city area. Dubai International Airport is a 10-minute drive away, with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary within 10-15 minutes from the complex.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
121 - 225
2 191 828 - 3 624 828
16 080 - 17 979
3 bedrooms
173 - 228
3 537 828 - 4 025 828
17 619 - 20 397

Infrastructure

