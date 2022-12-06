Art Bay by Ellington

About project

The residential complex on the Dubai Creek waterfront offers a concept that blends modern design with comfort. The project is distinguished by designer architectural solutions, spacious apartment layouts with balconies, and high-quality finishes. The mid-rise construction creates an atmosphere of privacy and tranquility in a location with easy access to all main areas of Dubai. Art Bay will symbolize a refined lifestyle with a wide range of amenities. Key Features – The project includes modern amenities such as fitness and yoga studios, sports and children's playgrounds, a swimming pool, a games room, coworking space, and a lobby with a library. – Two-level parking for cars and bicycles, as well as electric vehicle charging stations in each building. – High-quality interior and exterior design inspired by contemporary art. – Canal-side location with a beautiful promenade offers scenic views and a pleasant space for walks. Community Infrastructure The Al Jaddaf Dubai area is rich in diverse infrastructure, making it a comfortable living place with numerous shops, restaurants, and cultural spaces, emphasizing green and open locations for family relaxation and socializing. Transport Accessibility The canal-side location allows for both land and water transport options. The Al Jadaf metro station is a 10-minute walk away. Access to Sheikh Rashid Rd provides quick travel to any city area. Dubai International Airport is a 10-minute drive away, with Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary within 10-15 minutes from the complex.