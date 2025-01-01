Antalya by Karma

Description

Architectural etude in the dynamic Dubai Sports City community. The residential complex Antalya offers a new vision of premium living. It is perfectly suited for those who value the harmony of activity and comfort. Key Features — Stylish apartments feature modern finishes in golden, biscuit, and peach tones. Panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts create a cozy atmosphere and allow you to enjoy the green landscapes. — The wellness infrastructure includes an infinity pool, jacuzzi, yoga space, zen garden for meditation, gym, and sauna. — Family-friendly amenities: children’s playground, dog park, mini-golf course, barbecue area, and an open-air cinema under the starry sky. — Exclusive services include a banquet hall with a non-alcoholic bar, billiard room, covered parking, nanny services, and on-demand cleaning. Location Advantages The project is located in the heart of Dubai Sports City with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It takes 7 minutes to reach Miracle Garden, 14 minutes to Global Village, and 18 minutes to Burj Al Arab and Dubai Marina. The journey to iconic landmarks Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Mall takes 19 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 22 minutes from the residence.