Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesAntalya by Karma

Antalya by Karma

Elite 3 Sports Residence, Stadium Park Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Karma
Total area
from 38 m² to 144 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 720 000 AEDfrom 13 241 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
38
720 000
18 903
1 bedroom
70
1 090 000
15 520
2 bedrooms
104
1 390 000
13 241
3 bedrooms
144
2 390 000
16 491
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Architectural etude in the dynamic Dubai Sports City community. The residential complex Antalya offers a new vision of premium living. It is perfectly suited for those who value the harmony of activity and comfort. Key Features — Stylish apartments feature modern finishes in golden, biscuit, and peach tones. Panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts create a cozy atmosphere and allow you to enjoy the green landscapes. — The wellness infrastructure includes an infinity pool, jacuzzi, yoga space, zen garden for meditation, gym, and sauna. — Family-friendly amenities: children’s playground, dog park, mini-golf course, barbecue area, and an open-air cinema under the starry sky. — Exclusive services include a banquet hall with a non-alcoholic bar, billiard room, covered parking, nanny services, and on-demand cleaning. Location Advantages The project is located in the heart of Dubai Sports City with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It takes 7 minutes to reach Miracle Garden, 14 minutes to Global Village, and 18 minutes to Burj Al Arab and Dubai Marina. The journey to iconic landmarks Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Mall takes 19 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 22 minutes from the residence.

Location

On map
Elite 3 Sports Residence, Stadium Park Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport260 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
CatalogMap