Anantara Residences (Secondary Sale)

Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. External View
External View
DeveloperSeven Tides International
Total areafrom 62 m² to 266 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 800 000 AED
Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2016
HydrophoreYes
Satellite TVYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 800 000 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Tennis court
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Shop4 km
Medical center14 km
Sea50 m

About project

ATTENTION! THE PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE ONLY FOR THE SECONDARY SALE Exclusive project within the Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort & SPA complex. Discover resort living with 5-star hotel service. Enjoy leisurely walks, sunbathe on the beach, or swim in the tranquil waters of the Persian Gulf, all within walking distance from your home.

The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Residences are designed for elegance and comfort. Layouts include an open-plan living room and kitchen, entrance hall, walk-in closets, bathrooms, a spacious terrace, and a balcony. A "Smart Home" system is installed. One of the outstanding features is the breathtaking view: windows and balconies open up to panoramic vistas of the famous Palm Jumeirah island, the azure sea and lush greenery. Residents of the complex have access to restaurants, a lounge bar with a terrace, a fitness center, pools, tennis courts, water sports, a children's playground, a teen club, a spa center, beauty salons for both men and women. Residents can also enjoy 5-star hotel services, including room service, babysitting, concierge and chauffeur. Property management service is a feature of the complex A full property management service is available, allowing for a return on investment by renting out apartments during periods when they are not in use by the owners. The 24/7 service team takes care of all rental matters, ensuring safety and comfort. High-quality finish There are fully finished residences available in three options: Standard (developer's signature finish), Upgraded (major renovation), and Refurbished (cosmetic renovation). High-quality furniture, TVs in the living room and bedroom, an extended terrace area, and necessary household appliances are included. Choose the lot that suits you best. Reliable developer Seven Tides is a company that has been actively developing residential, commercial, and resort real estate since 2004. They were the first developer in the UAE to build residential complexes in collaboration with premium brands such as NH Hotels and Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
62 - 63
1 800 000 - 1 850 000
28 961 - 29 113
1 bedroom
107 - 107
3 350 000 - 3 350 000
31 193 - 31 193
2 bedrooms
141 - 170
3 250 000 - 5 800 000
22 970 - 33 985
3 bedrooms
164 - 266
5 250 000 - 11 400 000
31 909 - 42 786

Infrastructure

