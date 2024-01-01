Amazonia by Palladium

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Al Jaddaf neighbourhood. Amazonia clubhouse's wood panelling and façade landscaping create a visually appealing and cosy exterior. Contemporary interior design and carefully considered open-plan layouts offer eco-friendly living spaces that are ideal for hosting guests and spending time with family. Key features - Fully furnished apartments finished in light beige tones, panoramic windows, balconies, integrated appliances and storage systems. - Residents have access to: gym, swimming pool, cinema, children's playground, lounge area, zen garden on the roof, co-working space, multi-purpose room for work and leisure. - Unique features include a waterfall on the front of the building and a huge terrarium in the main lobby. Location advantages The project is located between two major highways - Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Khail Road. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 9 minutes away, Dubai Frame is 11 minutes away, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 17 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah Beach is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 13 minutes away.