Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesAmazonia by Palladium

Amazonia by Palladium

Dilan Tower, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Palladium Prime Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 58 m² to 292 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 183 200 AEDfrom 17 842 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
58 – 76
1 183 200 – 1 567 800
20 061 – 20 594
2 bedrooms
105 – 114
1 890 000 – 2 376 000
17 842 – 20 675
Project brochure

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Al Jaddaf neighbourhood. Amazonia clubhouse's wood panelling and façade landscaping create a visually appealing and cosy exterior. Contemporary interior design and carefully considered open-plan layouts offer eco-friendly living spaces that are ideal for hosting guests and spending time with family. Key features - Fully furnished apartments finished in light beige tones, panoramic windows, balconies, integrated appliances and storage systems. - Residents have access to: gym, swimming pool, cinema, children's playground, lounge area, zen garden on the roof, co-working space, multi-purpose room for work and leisure. - Unique features include a waterfall on the front of the building and a huge terrarium in the main lobby. Location advantages The project is located between two major highways - Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Khail Road. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 9 minutes away, Dubai Frame is 11 minutes away, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 17 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah Beach is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 13 minutes away.

Location

On map
Dilan Tower, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
Shop100 m
Medical center350 m
Metro station600 m
Airport5 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
CatalogMap