Akala by Arada

Central Park Towers, Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 96 m² to 2199 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 6
Start price
from 3 799 000 AEDfrom 38 444 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

1 bedroom
96 – 130
3 799 000 – 5 025 000
38 444 – 39 470
2 bedrooms
144 – 194
6 775 000 – 8 725 000
44 914 – 46 866
3 bedrooms
240 – 340
12 385 000 – 17 455 000
51 264 – 51 531
4 bedrooms
338 – 436
18 380 000 – 23 840 000
54 233 – 54 623
5 bedrooms
581
34 545 000 – 34 685 000
59 428 – 59 669
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Two exquisite towers in DIFC. Akala residential complex offers a unique space that combines a luxurious living environment, hotel service, and a cutting-edge wellness ecosystem. From Sanskrit, “akala” translates as “life beyond time.” Here, design, technology, and service have become a natural part of everyday life, creating a sense of harmony and comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with natural materials, from natural stone and frosted glass to warm wood. - Advanced filtration systems ensure a constant supply of purified air and water in all units. - New-generation windows provide high-level sound insulation, blocking harmful UV radiation and providing electromagnetic protection. - The Akala app allows you to adjust the lighting, temperature, and music in your home with a single touch. - Residents can take advantage of the services of a wellness concierge, who coordinates everything from travel arrangements and culinary preferences to shopping, cultural events, and order delivery. - The complex has premium infrastructure: fitness studio, Akala Spa, modern Everwell medical center, L-shaped panoramic pool, organic cuisine restaurant, cinema, and more. - Residential complex designed in accordance with LEED Gold and WELL Silver environmental standards. Location advantages The project has access to one of the emirate's largest highways, Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to reach popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 7 minutes to reach the Museum of the Future and Sheikh Zabeel Palace. It takes 15 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.

Location

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
High school500 m
Shop900 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station800 m
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area

