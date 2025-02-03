Akala by Arada

Description

Two exquisite towers in DIFC. Akala residential complex offers a unique space that combines a luxurious living environment, hotel service, and a cutting-edge wellness ecosystem. From Sanskrit, “akala” translates as “life beyond time.” Here, design, technology, and service have become a natural part of everyday life, creating a sense of harmony and comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with natural materials, from natural stone and frosted glass to warm wood. - Advanced filtration systems ensure a constant supply of purified air and water in all units. - New-generation windows provide high-level sound insulation, blocking harmful UV radiation and providing electromagnetic protection. - The Akala app allows you to adjust the lighting, temperature, and music in your home with a single touch. - Residents can take advantage of the services of a wellness concierge, who coordinates everything from travel arrangements and culinary preferences to shopping, cultural events, and order delivery. - The complex has premium infrastructure: fitness studio, Akala Spa, modern Everwell medical center, L-shaped panoramic pool, organic cuisine restaurant, cinema, and more. - Residential complex designed in accordance with LEED Gold and WELL Silver environmental standards. Location advantages The project has access to one of the emirate's largest highways, Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to reach popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 7 minutes to reach the Museum of the Future and Sheikh Zabeel Palace. It takes 15 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.