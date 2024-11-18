368 Park LN by Tabeer

Description

Contemporary architecture surrounded by lush gardens. The residential complex 368 Park LN is a premium residence with thoughtfully designed layouts and a high level of comfort. Perfect conditions for everyday living: proximity to parks and a well-developed infrastructure. Key Features — The interior design is executed in a modern style using natural materials. Light wood, stone, neutral beige shades, and emerald accents create a cozy family atmosphere. — Kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances from European brands. Each apartment features a Smart Home system for lighting and climate control. Spacious balconies offer views of green landscapes and the inner courtyard. — Residents will enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness studio, spa center, mini-golf, children’s playground, rooftop lounge with BBQ area, and an open-air cinema. — The premises provide 24-hour security, video surveillance, and concierge service. Pet-friendly living is permitted. Location Advantages The project is situated in Jumeirah Village Circle, offering quick access to Dubai’s key destinations. The drive to Internet City, Media City, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, The Els Club, Alserkal Avenue, and Dubai Hills Mall takes 10–15 minutes. The route to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Trump International Golf Club, Ibn Battuta Mall, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, and Expo City Dubai takes about 20 minutes, and to Business Bay, Zayed University UAE, and Dubai Outlet Mall — 25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by car.