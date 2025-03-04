Voxa by Pantheon

Catalog
1, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Pantheon Properties
from 30 m² to 93 m²
from 1 to 2
from 217 808 $from 4 554 $/m²

Payment Plan

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors29
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
30 – 35
217 808 – 264 098
7 219 – 7 444
1 bedroom
60 – 93
321 280 – 427 202
4 554 – 5 291
2 bedrooms
72 – 89
430 197 – 462 873
5 183 – 5 936
Brochure

Description

An elegant residential tower in JVT. Voxa is a premium-class complex where graceful forms are combined with thoughtful functionality. This project is ideal for young professionals, families, and investors. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with premium finishes, built-in appliances from leading brands, panoramic windows, and well-thought-out layouts. — World-class infrastructure includes: swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a yoga platform, a gym, crossfit, a running track, mini-golf, an open-air cinema, coworking space, a barbecue area, and a pet park. — The ground floors of the club-style building will house shops, offices, and commercial premises, allowing residents to enjoy all necessary services without leaving the complex. Location Advantages The project is located in the rapidly developing community of Jumeirah Village Triangle, with excellent transport accessibility. Residents have convenient access to the city’s main highways — Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Arcadia British School, Sunmarke School, and Redwood Montessori Nursery are all within a 5-minute radius. Circle Mall is 4 minutes away, and Dubai Hills Mall can be reached in 15 minutes. Travel time to the iconic Dubai Marina district is 10 minutes, and to Downtown Dubai — 20 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Transport accessibility

School350 m
Shop1 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Pantheon Properties

A reliable developer that delivers projects ahead of schedule. The company is committed to transforming neighborhoods by creating luxurious yet affordable residences. Synonymous with innovative development in the UAE.
News

  1. Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai?
    Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai? 04.03.2025
