Voxa by Pantheon

Description

An elegant residential tower in JVT. Voxa is a premium-class complex where graceful forms are combined with thoughtful functionality. This project is ideal for young professionals, families, and investors. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with premium finishes, built-in appliances from leading brands, panoramic windows, and well-thought-out layouts. — World-class infrastructure includes: swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a yoga platform, a gym, crossfit, a running track, mini-golf, an open-air cinema, coworking space, a barbecue area, and a pet park. — The ground floors of the club-style building will house shops, offices, and commercial premises, allowing residents to enjoy all necessary services without leaving the complex. Location Advantages The project is located in the rapidly developing community of Jumeirah Village Triangle, with excellent transport accessibility. Residents have convenient access to the city’s main highways — Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Arcadia British School, Sunmarke School, and Redwood Montessori Nursery are all within a 5-minute radius. Circle Mall is 4 minutes away, and Dubai Hills Mall can be reached in 15 minutes. Travel time to the iconic Dubai Marina district is 10 minutes, and to Downtown Dubai — 20 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.