Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogVerdes by Haven

Verdes by Haven

125, Amaranta B, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 170 m² to 281 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 728 713 $from 3 309 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
170 – 242
728 713 – 803 567
3 309 – 4 286
Brochure

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubailand with stunning park views. Where ecology meets luxury. Verdes by Haven blends style and functionality, creating the perfect space for comfortable living in harmony with nature. Key Features - On-site amenities: 24/7 fitness center, outdoor sports court, cycling paths, meditation and yoga space, co-working zone, spa, swimming pool, children's play area, separate kids' pool. - Multi-level lounge areas designed around a large tree, offering a unique and integrated experience. - Apartment design features natural "earth tone" colors: beige, various shades of brown and green. Community Infrastructure Dubailand is a rapidly developing district with a vast territory. It is planned as a "city within a city" with numerous gated communities. Each community offers essential amenities: kindergarten, primary school, medical clinic, and shopping mall. Location Highlights Project connects to D54 highway, providing convenient access to Dubai's main landmarks. Close proximity: 30-minute drive to Dubai Marina, 10 minutes to Global Village, 25 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai. Convenient travel: 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport.

Location

View on map
125, Amaranta B, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport28 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A reliable developer with an excellent reputation in the Abu Dhabi market since 2004. The company is engaged in the realization of large-scale residential and commercial development projects in various districts of the UAE capital.
More details

News

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
Item 1 of 1
Catalog