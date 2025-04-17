Catalog
VERDAN1A by Object1

Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 125 m² to 127 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 488 119 $from 3 889 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
20 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
125 – 127
488 119 – 509 821
3 889 – 4 014
Description

Prestigious apartment complex in Dubai Land Residence Complex. Respect for the environment at VERDAN1A clubhouse is evident in every detail, from the choice of materials to the planning of public spaces. This is not just a residential development, but a lifestyle where harmony with nature is an integral part of everyday life. Key features - The apartments are finished in light neutral colours, with panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's and sports grounds, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, lounge area, cinema, multifunctional room for work and rest, etc Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to Al Ain Dubai Road, it will take 12 minutes to get to IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park, 15 minutes to Global Village International Fair and 20 minutes to Dubai Miracle Garden flower park. The popular attractions Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame are 25 and 30 minutes away respectively. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

