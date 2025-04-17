Catalog
VERDAN1A 4 by Object1

52, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 56 m² to 133 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 274 808 $from 4 059 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
56
274 808
4 898
1 bedroom
69 – 125
304 907 – 547 192
4 358
2 bedrooms
104 – 133
424 653 – 542 132
4 059
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Harmony of nature and architecture in the heart of Dubai. The residential complex VERDAN1A 4 is a modern project emphasizing eco-friendliness and natural materials. It is an ideal choice for families, investors, and young professionals. Key Features — Interiors in the style of Japanese minimalism: natural wood in warm chestnut tones, forest-inspired accents, and light-colored walls create a unique atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. Panoramic windows fill the rooms with soft daylight and enhance the sense of spaciousness. — Infrastructure for living and recreation: a swimming pool with loungers, a children's playroom, a clubhouse, a guest lobby, a fitness center, a terrace garden, and a barbecue area. — Well-maintained grounds with landscaped greenery and pedestrian paths encourage walks and family relaxation. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Dubai Land Residence Complex area with convenient access to Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The drive to IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, and Dubai Miracle Garden takes 15–20 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away, and Dubai Frame can be reached in about 30 minutes. The travel time to Dubai International Airport is approximately 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
52, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop850 m
Airport25 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

