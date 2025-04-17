Catalog
HomeReal Estate CatalogVERDAN1A 2 by Object1

VERDAN1A 2 by Object1

Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 72 m² to 128 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 309 398 $from 4 039 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
47 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Sales launchQ1 2025
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
72 – 92
309 398 – 387 527
4 191 – 4 253
2 bedrooms
110 – 128
455 108 – 518 833
4 039 – 4 100
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

In the heart of Dubai, in the perfect balance of urban life and natural tranquility, lies the dynamic community of VERDAN1A 2. Architectural designs that combine honed lines and green spaces to create a harmonious unity with the surrounding flora within the metropolis. Key features - Minimalism in the interior and natural materials in the finishes. Furniture, appliances and fittings of world brands such as Bertazzoni, Gala, Legrand. - Open balconies in spacious apartments provide a panoramic view and fill the space with natural light. - The internal infrastructure includes: lobby, gym equipped with high quality equipment of the American brand Life Fitness, SPA-zone, barbecue terraces, kvorking, play spaces for children, infinity pool on the roof with breathtaking views. Location advantages The project is strategically located just minutes away from major thoroughfares such as Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The entertainment complexes IMG World and Global Village as well as Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve can be reached within 10-15 minutes. Travel time to Dubai's central attractions, including Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, is 19 to 26 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop750 m
Airport23 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More details

