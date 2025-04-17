Catalog
V1STARA HOUSE by Object1

Murano Residence 4, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 105 m² to 228 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 400 904 $

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
45%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
105 – 122
400 904 – 465 463
3 804
2 bedrooms
204 – 228
753 555 – 840 913
3 681
Brochure

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Al Furjan neighbourhood. The concept behind V1STARA HOUSE is based on Indian philosophy, embodying the principles of universal unity. Spacious, open floor plans and tranquil colours encourage not only physical but also emotional growth and prosperity for the family. V1STARA HOUSE offers the perfect balance between culture and the limitless possibilities that await beyond the horizon. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes in neutral tones with dark blue accents, private balconies, panoramic windows and Smart Home systems. - A four-level car park is provided for the convenience of residents. - Residents have access to: gym, table tennis, jogging tracks, yoga space, playground, sauna, lagoon pool, cinema, games room, lounge area, barbecue terrace. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Furjan Street, which provides access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, one of the main highways of the Emirate. Ibn Battuta Mall is a 12-minute drive away, while Bluewaters Island and Dubai Marina are 15 minutes away. Jebel Ali Beach and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away and Burj Al Arab is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

Murano Residence 4, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Furjan

Dubai
Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a sedate lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
School2 km
Shop150 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
