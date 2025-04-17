V1STARA HOUSE by Object1

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Al Furjan neighbourhood. The concept behind V1STARA HOUSE is based on Indian philosophy, embodying the principles of universal unity. Spacious, open floor plans and tranquil colours encourage not only physical but also emotional growth and prosperity for the family. V1STARA HOUSE offers the perfect balance between culture and the limitless possibilities that await beyond the horizon. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes in neutral tones with dark blue accents, private balconies, panoramic windows and Smart Home systems. - A four-level car park is provided for the convenience of residents. - Residents have access to: gym, table tennis, jogging tracks, yoga space, playground, sauna, lagoon pool, cinema, games room, lounge area, barbecue terrace. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Furjan Street, which provides access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, one of the main highways of the Emirate. Ibn Battuta Mall is a 12-minute drive away, while Bluewaters Island and Dubai Marina are 15 minutes away. Jebel Ali Beach and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away and Burj Al Arab is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.