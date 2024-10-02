Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogTreppan Tower

Treppan Tower

8, D6 Street, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Fakhruddin Properties
Total area
from 44 m² to 270 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 311 777 $from 4 531 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Completion
35%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Installment Period
40 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    15%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors34
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
44 – 60
311 777 – 365 146
6 070 – 7 003
2 bedrooms
95
432 675 – 507 556
4 531 – 5 302
3 bedrooms
245 – 270
1 241 661 – 1 396 868
5 062 – 5 156

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The architecture of Treppan Tower combines minimalism and elegance, and offers magnificent views of the city panorama. Sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create a cosy and intimate atmosphere in the midst of the bustling metropolis. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials in light neutral colours, large windows, spacious balconies and Smart Home system. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, separate swimming pools for children and adults, playground, games room, outdoor cinema, barbecue terrace, library, lounge area, gazebos for relaxation. Location advantages The project is located close to one of the main highways Sheikh Zayed Bin Zayed Road. It will take 19 minutes to get to Dubai Marina, 20 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and 21 minutes to Palm Jebel Ali. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 22 minutes away.

Location

View on map
8, D6 Street, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop240 m
Airport27 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Fakhruddin Properties

Fakhruddin Properties

A multinational company established in 2003, which is currently developing real estate and steadily building an international portfolio of residential and commercial projects in the UAE, Africa and the UK.
More details

News

  1. Where is it easier to get a Golden Visa: Dubai or Abu Dhabi?
    Where is it easier to get a Golden Visa: Dubai or Abu Dhabi?09.10.2024
  2. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog