Description

The branded residential project Tonino Lamborghini is located on Al Marjan Island in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The project is developed as a single architectural complex with a cascading structure and is oriented toward a resort-style lifestyle by the sea. Key Features – The residences are designed in the signature Tonino Lamborghini style. The layouts feature large panoramic windows, built-in kitchens, and well-planned storage systems. – Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, yoga studio, massage salon, lounge areas, and landscaped gardens. – The building also includes a children’s pool, play areas, and playgrounds. Location Advantages The convenient location provides quick access to the main retail and infrastructure facilities of the region. Travel time to Al Marjan Island Boulevard and the Rixos Bab Al Bahr resort is approximately 5 minutes. Al Hamra Mall, RAK Central, and Al Hamra Golf Club can be reached within 10–13 minutes. The drive to Dreamland Aqua Park, RAK Exhibition Centre, Al Hamra Village, RAK Academy, and Royal Yacht Club RAK takes 16–20 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is located approximately 34 minutes away.