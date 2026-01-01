Catalog
Tonino Lamborghini

14, Al Said Boulevard, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 37 m² to 404 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 518 655 $from 10 482 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Plot area158 m²
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
37 – 89
518 655 – 975 075
10 837 – 13 743
1 bedroom
62 – 177
852 159 – 1 863 955
10 482 – 13 705
2 bedrooms
102 – 261
1 311 088 – 2 844 514
10 869 – 12 732
3 bedrooms
182 – 404
2 221 159 – 4 468 077
11 055 – 12 162
Description

The branded residential project Tonino Lamborghini is located on Al Marjan Island in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. The project is developed as a single architectural complex with a cascading structure and is oriented toward a resort-style lifestyle by the sea. Key Features – The residences are designed in the signature Tonino Lamborghini style. The layouts feature large panoramic windows, built-in kitchens, and well-planned storage systems. – Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, sauna, yoga studio, massage salon, lounge areas, and landscaped gardens. – The building also includes a children’s pool, play areas, and playgrounds. Location Advantages The convenient location provides quick access to the main retail and infrastructure facilities of the region. Travel time to Al Marjan Island Boulevard and the Rixos Bab Al Bahr resort is approximately 5 minutes. Al Hamra Mall, RAK Central, and Al Hamra Golf Club can be reached within 10–13 minutes. The drive to Dreamland Aqua Park, RAK Exhibition Centre, Al Hamra Village, RAK Academy, and Royal Yacht Club RAK takes 16–20 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is located approximately 34 minutes away.

Location

Area Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Sea800 m
School5 km
Shop500 m
Medical center6 km
Airport36 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Development

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
