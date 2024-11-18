Catalog
The Symphony by Imtiaz Retail&Offices

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 71 m² to 122 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 680 735 $from 9 529 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors40
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesOffice, Retail
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
71
680 735
9 529
Brochure

Description

A space where business meets art in a harmonious ensemble of opportunities. The Symphony by Imtiaz is a multifunctional complex in a dynamic district, integrating offices and commercial spaces with well-designed infrastructure for productive work. The project offers modern work areas, a lounge, a restaurant, and a bar. Amenities include a yoga studio, meeting rooms, a winter garden, and relaxation terraces. The finishes feature natural materials and premium brands: Bosch, Gessi, Villeroy & Boch, Geberit, Samsung. Location Advantages The club house is situated in a promising location with direct access to key transport arteries. The Ras Al Khor sanctuary, the Business Bay district, and the Al Meydan bridge are located 10–15 minutes away. The route to the Museum of the Future, Jameel Arts Centre, and the iconic Burj Khalifa takes around 20 minutes. Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Century Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina can be reached within 25–30 minutes. The trip to Dubai International Airport takes only 10 minutes.

Location

View on map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport12 km

Amenities

Sport
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More details

