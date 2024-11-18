Catalog
The Symphony by Imtiaz

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Imtiaz Developments
Total area
from 58 m² to 394 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 449 285 $from 6 886 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors40
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
58 – 77
449 285 – 530 973
6 886 – 7 676
2 bedrooms
130
953 029
7 327
3 bedrooms
157
1 198 094
7 586
Brochure

Description

A masterpiece of architectural art in the heart of Dubai. The Symphony is an exclusive residential complex created in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects. The project offers a unique lifestyle on the shore of a crystalline lagoon with panoramic views of the Ras Al Khor sanctuary and the metropolis skyline. Key Features — Interiors by the legendary design bureau with premium-class finishes and signature sculptural elements create an atmosphere of refined elegance. The apartments are fully furnished and equipped with appliances from Bosch, Gessi, Villeroy & Boch, Geberit, Samsung, and Alexa. — The multi-level infrastructure includes a fitness studio, swimming pool, yoga studio, salt room, steam room, billiard room, library, open terrace, children's playground, and picnic areas. — Private spaces for work and leisure: meeting rooms, guest lobbies, a winter garden, and a lounge. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the prestigious Meydan Horizon area, with direct access to the city's key highways. The journey to Ras Al Khor, Business Bay, and Al Meydan Bridge takes 10-15 minutes, to the Museum of the Future, Jameel Arts Centre, Global Village, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, and Century Mall — 20-25 minutes. Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina can be reached in 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport12 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Dry cleaning
  • Terrace

Developer

Imtiaz Developments

The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.
More details

