The Hillgate by Ellington

MM Towers B, MM Towers, Semmer Villas, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 111 m² to 284 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 528 204 $from 4 148 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings2
Number of floors20
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
111 – 129
528 204 – 640 661
4 752 – 4 932
3 bedrooms
284
1 181 437
4 148
Brochure

Description

Prestigious residential towers at Dubai Silicon Oasis. Discover a new level of sophisticated living at The Hillgate. Innovative design, thoughtful layouts, modern comforts and excellent transport accessibility create an atmosphere of tranquillity and security. Key features - The apartments are finished in light neutral colours, with panoramic windows and private balconies. - Bicycle parking spaces are provided for residents' convenience, in addition to multi-level car parking. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, library, co-working space, games room, lounge area, karaoke. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, which provides access to Silicon Central Mall in just 4 minutes, Dubai Silicon Oasis Lake and Dubai Digital Park in 6 minutes, and Global Village in 11 minutes. Popular attractions Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 24 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 23-minute drive away.

Location

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
School2 km
Shop270 m
Medical center650 m
Airport22 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
