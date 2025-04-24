Catalog
The Heights by Emaar

Al Yalayis 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 455 m² to 631 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 1 769 911 $from 3 885 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2030
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Number of floors2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
455
1 769 911
3 885
4 bedrooms
483
2 205 581
4 559
5 bedrooms
631
2 968 005
4 698
Description

A project that embodies the idea of living in harmony with nature. The Heights brings together three clusters — Serro, Serro II, and Salva — where thoughtful layouts and expansive green areas create an atmosphere of suburban tranquility. It is an ideal solution for those seeking a balance between the rhythm of the metropolis and everyday comfort. Key Features — Villas with 3–5 bedrooms are designed in a light, neutral palette. The foundation consists of beige, sandy, and terracotta shades, complemented by textured accents in cinnamon tones. Premium finishes include quartz countertops, cabinet bodies made of natural wood, and matte surfaces in creamy hues. — Residents have access to swimming pools, a fitness center, children’s and sports playgrounds, a meditation garden, a lake with a promenade, a yoga studio, and a cafe. — Landscape design with jogging tracks, water features, and natural trails provides an environment for daily wellness practices. Location Advantages The complex is located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Dubai Al Ain Road, ensuring convenient access to all areas of the city. Travel time to Expo City Dubai is 10 minutes; to Dubai Hills Estate, Global Village, Oasis Park, and Al Marmoom — 20 minutes; to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates — 25–30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 10 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Yalayis 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport23 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More details

