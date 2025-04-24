The Heights by Emaar

Description

A project that embodies the idea of living in harmony with nature. The Heights brings together three clusters — Serro, Serro II, and Salva — where thoughtful layouts and expansive green areas create an atmosphere of suburban tranquility. It is an ideal solution for those seeking a balance between the rhythm of the metropolis and everyday comfort. Key Features — Villas with 3–5 bedrooms are designed in a light, neutral palette. The foundation consists of beige, sandy, and terracotta shades, complemented by textured accents in cinnamon tones. Premium finishes include quartz countertops, cabinet bodies made of natural wood, and matte surfaces in creamy hues. — Residents have access to swimming pools, a fitness center, children’s and sports playgrounds, a meditation garden, a lake with a promenade, a yoga studio, and a cafe. — Landscape design with jogging tracks, water features, and natural trails provides an environment for daily wellness practices. Location Advantages The complex is located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Dubai Al Ain Road, ensuring convenient access to all areas of the city. Travel time to Expo City Dubai is 10 minutes; to Dubai Hills Estate, Global Village, Oasis Park, and Al Marmoom — 20 minutes; to Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates — 25–30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 10 minutes.