The Artist Hotel by The Heart of Europe

Marbella Resort Hotel, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Developer
The Heart of Europe
Total area
from 106 m² to 106 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 980 334 $from 9 167 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeHotel
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors5
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesHotel Apartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
106
980 334
9 167
Brochure

Description

An art gallery in the heart of The World archipelago. The Artist Hotel is a one-of-a-kind five-star destination where culture meets innovation. It brings together a creative hub, artist residences, an exclusive art collection, and luxury apartments with guaranteed returns. Key Features — Signature interior design: pristine white “blank canvas” studios, individually styled rooms and suites, and three penthouses with panoramic views of the islands. — Premium amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, lush gardens, a Soho House-style social bar, a fitness center with an underwater level, gourmet restaurants, and 28 reef diving spots. — Residents will have access to the region’s largest private art collection, a music studio by Denis Yanson, and boutiques offering avant-garde fashion and antiques. — Climate-controlled leisure zones: a one-kilometer-long Raining Street with refreshing 27°C showers, and Snow Plaza with year-round snowfall recreate the ambiance of a European climate. Location Advantages The project is located within The World island cluster, just a few kilometers off the Dubai coast, with regular water transport connections. This prime setting allows residents to enjoy private beaches and the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf just steps away. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 40 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Area World Islands

Dubai
World Islands is a man-made archipelago of 260 islands that resemble the shape of our planet's continents. Residential neighborhoods are under active construction, social and transport infrastructure is at the design stage. The community is suitable for young people, expats and investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea150 m
Airport28 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe

A developer that creates unique resorts based on the principles of sustainable development. Since its inception, the company has been actively implementing environmentally friendly practices, striving for long-term ecological balance.
More details
