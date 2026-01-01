Catalog
Taj Residences by BnW

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 50 m² to 473 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 422 158 $from 6 751 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
50 – 181
422 158 – 1 223 272
6 751 – 8 420
1 bedroom
93 – 285
850 378 – 1 993 170
6 971 – 9 105
2 bedrooms
142 – 473
1 308 419 – 3 280 712
6 936 – 9 194
3 bedrooms
184 – 190
1 605 687 – 1 612 321
8 470 – 8 708
Description

An architectural symphony where the waves of the Persian Gulf meet the graceful lines of contemporary design. Taj Residences is a project that unites two towers into a single harmonious ensemble, where curved balconies evoke the shape of sails, and the monolithic podium resembles a rocky shoreline. The landscape design, featuring palm-lined walkways and lagoons, creates a tranquil oasis that emphasizes a connection with nature. Key Features — Exclusive interiors: a warm white color palette blends with natural oak and walnut panels, accented by antique brass and pink Calacatta marble. Floor-to-ceiling French windows fill the space with light, while geometric-patterned fabrics and velvet textures add depth. — Luxury-class amenities: refined swimming pool, spa with hammam, gourmet restaurant, indoor cinema, mini-golf areas, and a meditation hall. — Technology & sustainability: cross-ventilation, energy-efficient systems, and smart lighting control. — Premium-level details: Taj concierge service, cleaning, furnished relaxation zones with sea views, and a private rooftop lounge. Location Advantages The complex is located on Al Marjan Island, just 7 minutes from the upcoming Wynn Resort and 10 minutes from Al Hamra Mall. Through Al Marjan Boulevard, residents enjoy quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road, leading to Downtown Dubai and the Burj Al Arab. Travel time to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 34 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 56 minutes.

Location

View on map
Area Аль-Марджан

Рас-эль-Хайма
Al Marjan Island — архипелаг из четырех рукотворных островов в эмирате Рас-Эль-Хайма. Здесь активно развивается жилая инфраструктура и транспортная сеть. Сообщество подойдет инвесторам, экспатам, молодежи и тем, кто любит курортный образ жизни.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea350 m
Airport33 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Development

BnW Developments — застройщик, создающий наследие в сфере недвижимости. Специализация на эксклюзивных резиденциях класса люкс позволяет компании предлагать инновационные решения для девелоперов, обеспечивая непревзойденную ценность и значимый опыт.
More details
