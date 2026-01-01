Taj Residences by BnW

Description

An architectural symphony where the waves of the Persian Gulf meet the graceful lines of contemporary design. Taj Residences is a project that unites two towers into a single harmonious ensemble, where curved balconies evoke the shape of sails, and the monolithic podium resembles a rocky shoreline. The landscape design, featuring palm-lined walkways and lagoons, creates a tranquil oasis that emphasizes a connection with nature. Key Features — Exclusive interiors: a warm white color palette blends with natural oak and walnut panels, accented by antique brass and pink Calacatta marble. Floor-to-ceiling French windows fill the space with light, while geometric-patterned fabrics and velvet textures add depth. — Luxury-class amenities: refined swimming pool, spa with hammam, gourmet restaurant, indoor cinema, mini-golf areas, and a meditation hall. — Technology & sustainability: cross-ventilation, energy-efficient systems, and smart lighting control. — Premium-level details: Taj concierge service, cleaning, furnished relaxation zones with sea views, and a private rooftop lounge. Location Advantages The complex is located on Al Marjan Island, just 7 minutes from the upcoming Wynn Resort and 10 minutes from Al Hamra Mall. Through Al Marjan Boulevard, residents enjoy quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road, leading to Downtown Dubai and the Burj Al Arab. Travel time to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 34 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 56 minutes.