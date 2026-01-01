Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogSeaside by Prestige One

Seaside by Prestige One

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Exteriors
Developer
Prestige One Developments
Total area
from 111 m² to 226 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 680 735 $from 4 200 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
35%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
111 – 226
680 735 – 953 029
4 200 – 6 092
3 bedrooms
183 – 191
1 014 295 – 1 102 791
5 527 – 5 770

Description

New level of luxury living in Dubai Islands. The clean lines and tiered architecture of the residential complex Seaside creates a sense of privacy and offers stunning views of the Persian Gulf. The perfect choice for those who appreciate comfort and sophistication. Key features - All apartments are finished in muted neutral colours, with integrated appliances and Smart Home systems. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows will fill the house with natural light. - For the convenience of residents, in addition to standard parking, a charging station and parking spaces for electric cars are provided. - Residents will have access to: gym, mini-golf course, children's playground, children's pool with fountain, spa area, swimming pool, cinema, barbecue area. Community infrastructure Dubai Islands is a rapidly developing area with a favourable geographical location: 21 kilometres of snow-white beaches, awarded the ‘Blue Flag’ for the highest standards of quality and safety, yacht marinas, hotels, professional golf courses. One of the largest shopping centres in the UAE - Deira Mall - will soon appear here. Within a radius of 10-15 minutes from the residential complex there is everything necessary for everyday life: schools, medical centres, supermarkets. Location advantages Thanks to the Infinity Bridge exit, which connects the islands with the mainland, the journey to Waterfront Market will take 7 minutes, to the famous attractions of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame - 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.

Location

View on map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Shop1 km
Airport8 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Prestige One Developments

Prestige One Developments

A leading developer in Dubai specializing in creating luxury residential properties. Since its inception in 2007, the company has been actively developing projects across the globe including Turkey, UK, USA and Canada, as well as focusing on high yield investments in the UAE.
More details
Catalog