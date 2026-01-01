Catalog
Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 173 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 233 407 $from 3 413 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
15%
Before Completion
55%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors25
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39 – 40
233 407 – 265 009
5 973 – 6 480
1 bedroom
70 – 85
364 290 – 390 852
4 560 – 5 134
2 bedrooms
135 – 173
512 312 – 590 495
3 413 – 3 769
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Oasis of luxury and tranquility in Dubai Land Residential Community. Every element of Samana Parkville will enhance your life with quality and comfort. Sleek interior lines, open floor plans and soft textures create a relaxing atmosphere. This is where you will feel truly at home. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, built-in appliances, Smart Home system, panoramic windows. Each balcony has its own private pool. - Residents of the complex can use 24-hour concierge service and valet parking. - On-site amenities include gym, jogging track, children's and sports grounds, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, outdoor movie theater, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is conveniently located between two major highways The Emirates and Al Ain. The educational institutions of The Aquila School and Fairgreen International School can be reached within 5-10 minutes. IMG World of Adventures amusement park is 15 minutes away and Global Village International Fair is 20 minutes away. Popular locations Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

Time 1, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School800 m
Shop350 m
Medical center1 km
Airport28 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
