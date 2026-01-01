Description

Elegant residential complex in the Dubailand neighbourhood. Samana Park Meadows' exquisite architecture and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort. The project is surrounded by parks, hotels, restaurants and attractions to provide an unforgettable experience and a true home for the most discerning residents. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, balconies with private plunge pools, built-in appliances from German brands. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging track, basketball court, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge area, cinema, spa. Community infrastructure Dubailand is a gated community with a developed infrastructure. The community is suitable for living both for families with children and for young people aimed at career development. Within a distance of 10-15 minutes are: German School and Gems Winchester School Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Outlet Mall, Silicon Central Mall, green walking areas North Park and Nad Al Sheba 4 Park. Location advantages Thanks to the Al Ain-Dubai Road motorway exit, popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai can be reached within 20 minutes. IMG World and Global Village are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.