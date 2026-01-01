Catalog
Samana Park Meadows

Desert Sun Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 109 m² to 121 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 446 018 $from 4 082 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
13$
Post Handover
32%
Post Handover Installment Period
32 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
109 – 121
446 018 – 507 284
4 082 – 4 186
Brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex in the Dubailand neighbourhood. Samana Park Meadows' exquisite architecture and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of tranquility and comfort. The project is surrounded by parks, hotels, restaurants and attractions to provide an unforgettable experience and a true home for the most discerning residents. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, balconies with private plunge pools, built-in appliances from German brands. - Residents will have access to: gym, jogging track, basketball court, children's playground, swimming pool, lounge area, cinema, spa. Community infrastructure Dubailand is a gated community with a developed infrastructure. The community is suitable for living both for families with children and for young people aimed at career development. Within a distance of 10-15 minutes are: German School and Gems Winchester School Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital, Dubai Outlet Mall, Silicon Central Mall, green walking areas North Park and Nad Al Sheba 4 Park. Location advantages Thanks to the Al Ain-Dubai Road motorway exit, popular locations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai can be reached within 20 minutes. IMG World and Global Village are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

Desert Sun Tower, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport23 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
