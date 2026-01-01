Description

An elegant residential tower in Jebel Ali. The Samana Downtown One residential complex embodies a philosophy of modern living that harmoniously blends the energy of the city with the tranquility of home. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light tones. Thanks to panoramic windows and high ceilings, the building will always be filled with natural light. - Clean lines and a multi-layered facade create a striking silhouette. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, a yoga studio, a playground, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, an outdoor movie theater, separate pools for adults and children, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to reach a public transportation stop and the Life Pharmacy metro station, 10-15 minutes to reach the Dubai Marina and JBR areas, and 15-20 minutes to reach the Expo City exhibition complex and the Mall of the Emirates. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 25 minutes.