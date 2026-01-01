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HomeReal Estate CatalogSamana Downtown One

Samana Downtown One

Damac Suburbia, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 31 m² to 87 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 187 585 $from 4 438 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
35%
Post Handover
55%
Post Handover Installment Period
55 months
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors26
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31
187 585
6 010
1 bedroom
51
282 875
5 532
2 bedrooms
87
389 055
4 438
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant residential tower in Jebel Ali. The Samana Downtown One residential complex embodies a philosophy of modern living that harmoniously blends the energy of the city with the tranquility of home. Key features - All apartments feature high-end finishes in light tones. Thanks to panoramic windows and high ceilings, the building will always be filled with natural light. - Clean lines and a multi-layered facade create a striking silhouette. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, a yoga studio, a playground, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, an outdoor movie theater, separate pools for adults and children, and more. Location advantages The project is located near Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to reach a public transportation stop and the Life Pharmacy metro station, 10-15 minutes to reach the Dubai Marina and JBR areas, and 15-20 minutes to reach the Expo City exhibition complex and the Mall of the Emirates. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Damac Suburbia, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali – Dubai industrial and logistics hub, home to the region’s largest commercial port and a free economic zone.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
Shop130 m
Metro station1 km
Airport25 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

A construction company that is part of the Samana Group conglomerate and has completed more than 20 projects in the UAE.
More details
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